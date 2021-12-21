Growing up with a dad who enjoyed a practical joke every now and again does have its merits, but there are flaws, too. Sure, those pranks could keep you grinning, unless you were the hind end of them. The ha-ha’s were not so fast out of the chute.
We all got a good laugh at the expense of my little brother when we were heading out to Disneyland. My little brother had fallen asleep and my mom woke him up when we stopped in Beaumont, California.
My dad said, “Well, here we are home in Beaumont.”
See, we lived in Beaumont, but the one in Texas.
My little brother was looking around and said something about not remembering Disneyland, he was 5 and apparently easily fooled. I was already starting to laugh, being the sophisticated 10-year-old I was. I knew the score, so I knew what was coming.
My dad said, “You were sleeping so soundly, we didn’t want to wake you and darn if you didn’t sleep all the way home.”
Well, call him Niagara, cause the tears did fall. My mom comforted my brother and told him that we had not even gotten to Disneyland yet, that we were in Beaumont, California. I’m not sure his trust in the family was restored until we actually got to the land of enchantment and he was twirling in a teacup with my sister.
I had been the butt of a prank earlier that same trip. In fact, the joke on me started a few days before we even left for California.
Once my parents told me our family vacation was going to be to California, I started writing to get brochures from Disneyland and Marineland and apparently driving the rest of the family nuts with my non-stop babbling about what I was going to do when I got to Disneyland and Marineland.
My dad hatched the plan. He “secretly” told my sister and mom his plan to leave me asleep at home while they took off to the Golden State. When I poked my head up from the chair I was in and they had their backs to me, Dad said, “I thought you were in your bedroom.” Well, I told them if they thought they were leaving without me, they had another thing coming because I was not getting left behind.
But, just to make sure, the night before we were to leave and after everyone else had gone to bed, I went into the living room with my pillow and suitcase and slept right by the front door. They weren’t leaving without me.
Of course, they had a great laugh the next morning seeing me there. My sister said she thought they would find me sleeping in the car.
There was Christmas of 1960 too. English racers were very popular and probably some time in May of that year, I began letting my dad know it would be a good time to start putting a little money aside so that by Christmas he would have enough money to buy me one. I kept it up at a pretty good pace until finally in November he told me I was going to get one.
Time just could not go fast enough. I was counting the minutes until Christmas Day when I could ride around showing off my new bike.
When we gathered around the Christmas tree, there was no English racer, but he told me to close my eyes. I did and before long he came riding in on my sister’s old bike that had been neglected and hanging in the garage for years. He had painted it black and taped a piece of cardboard to the handlebars that had “ENGLISH RACER” written on it. My mother said my face could have fallen a few more feet if the floor hadn’t been there to stop it. They all laughed and laughed, including my little brother, but I don’t think he knew why.
But I did get a new bike. It wasn’t an English Racer; it was something better — a Schwinn Corvette and it was the talk of the neighborhood for a few days.
