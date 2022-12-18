Rightly so, the Lamar County Historical Commission recognized tornado victims and recovery efforts from the Nov. 4 tornado as the 2022 History Maker of the Year.
The presentation was made a week ago during Christmas at the Museum activities at which time the commission also honored retired banker and Paris native Dick Amis of First Federal Community Bank with its 2022 Distinguished Service Award for his ongoing work in the community.
It was Lamar County Emergency Management coordinator Quincy Blount’s emotional account of events before, during and after the Nov. 4 tornado that heightened the awareness of those in attendance to the agonizing experience our neighbors suffered.
Blount remained in contact with the National Weather Service beginning at 3 p.m. that Friday afternoon. Blount said he received a call shortly before 4 p.m. alerting him to strong rotation on radar.
“If they are seeing rotation, that means it’s gonna be a big storm because it’s 10,000 feet in elevation before radar can start seeing the weather in this area,” Blount said. Just minutes later, Blount said he watched a funnel cloud drop out of a wall cloud.
“I watched it drop out of the wall cloud and then I watched it touch the ground and debris started flying,” Blount said of the first sighting on Highway 82 West. “I immediately activated the outdoor warning systems as I was thinking, “this is an extremely large tornado and is headed for populated areas.”
Blount became emotional as he spoke of the next traffic he heard on radio — first responder down.
“I haven’t talked about this much, and I apologize,” Blount said as he took a few seconds to gain composure. “I do disasters; and that’s all I do. I spent three weeks in Florida after Hurricane Ian, but knowing I knew that person that was down set a bar way ahead of what I have experienced. It also told me we have a significant tornado and could have lots of injuries and deaths.”
After sharing about finding a Faught Fire Department first responder severely injured after being thrown from her vehicle, Blount said he began hearing of homes destroyed and people trapped and others killed.
“I immediately called our Texas Department of Emergency Management and requested assistance,” Blount said. “The wheels began turning from those emergency services with the tornado still on the ground, and help was here within an hour or so.”
Blount said after hearing reports of fatalities at the Dollar General in Powderly, he expected to get official reports shortly, but received no reports of fatalities.
“This tornado was massive, but by the grace of God, we didn’t have any fatalities,” Blount said. The injured first responder is still recovering from her injuries and has now been released from the hospital and a rehabilitation facility.
Blount repeatedly expressed satisfaction with first responders, state resources, volunteers and the citizens of Lamar County for search and rescue as well as cleanup efforts in the storm’s aftermath.
“The big thing I take away from this tornado is that Lamar County citizens are amazing,” Blount said as he compared local response to disasters with what he sees as a firefighter in the Metroplex where residents more often than not do not know their neighbors’ name.
“We take care of one another, and we know who our neighbors are, Blount said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
