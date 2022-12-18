Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

Rightly so, the Lamar County Historical Commission recognized tornado victims and recovery efforts from the Nov. 4 tornado as the 2022 History Maker of the Year.

The presentation was made a week ago during Christmas at the Museum activities at which time the commission also honored retired banker and Paris native Dick Amis of First Federal Community Bank with its 2022 Distinguished Service Award for his ongoing work in the community.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.