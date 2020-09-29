I recently read a piece in the Associated Press about how people are feeding themselves these days, now that eating out in restaurants is problematic at best and downright dangerous at worst.
The general consensus of the story is that comfort food and the old fashioned recipes people remember from days past are trending in quarantine kitchens across the country as well as the homemade foods that people who have nowhere else to go during lockdown times now have the time to prepare for themselves and their families.
The people who run websites devoted to recipes are reporting that searches for recipes for casseroles, soups and breads are on the rise as people are taking to their home kitchens to recreate the comfort foods they crave.
Sales of home cooking appliances like slow cookers and airfryers and something called an Instant Pot are going through the roof as people are looking for ways to make all this cooking as easy as possible as they expand their menus past ramen, frozen entrees and PB&Js.
I remember comfort food. I remember potatoes dripping with butter and cheesy macaroni and fried eggs on greasy, pan-browned toast. I remember my mom’s chocolate chip cookies and my grandmother’s 6-egg, buttermilk pound cake, soaked while it was still warm in a mixture of orange juice and powdered sugar. I also remember I am not supposed to indulge in these sorts of things anymore because they’re all bad for my A1C.
I remember that my mom cooked a lot in what she called her electric skillet, and that Memaw had a stand mixer with accessory paddles she was particularly proud of, but the vast majority of the comfort foods I recall were cooked on or in the range, not on the countertop next to an electric outlet.
My mother did buy a slow cooker late in life, and I know she used it a fair bit, but the only kitchen appliances that had pride of place on mom’s countertops were her ever-present coffee maker and a two-slice toaster. The electric skillet was packed away in a cupboard between uses.
I am pretty sure my mother never baked bread in her life. Memaw baked pies and cakes, a lot, but breadmaking was not something she was willing to get into. Too much work, she said, for something you can get so easily at the store.
I’m not much of a cook anyway, and I am definitely not crazy enough about home cooking to be content to spend all that time cleaning up the kitchen afterwards. I do own a slow cooker, but it is heavy and far too big to stay out on the sad excuse for counterspace I have in my tiny little apartment, so I do not use it that much.
These days the most ambitious form of home cooking I indulge in is chicken soup, made with whatever chicken meat I can afford, a ton of vegetables like onions, celery, tomatoes, corn and lima beans and a good-quality, low-sodium, store-bought chicken broth (Me? Make stock? Nah.). The recipe I use has no noodles or rice or potatoes so the broth stays clear, and I like to flavor it with bay and marjoram, rosemary and red wine vinegar, worchestershire (low sodium) and just enough hot sauce.
The cutting and prepping of the vegetables takes more time and effort than the actual cooking of the soup requires, but it does get better the longer it simmers on the stove. I periodically make up big batches of this soup on my day off and can make several days worth of meals out of one big pot.
What I really wish for, though, is a restaurant, a little pop-in/drive-thru place where I could get a good bowl of soup, to go. Maybe a quart. With some bread or crackers, maybe. That way I could indulge in one of my favorite comfort foods without all that messy home cooking and cleanup.
That’s my idea of comfort in this “time of corona.”
