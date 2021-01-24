Just days before taking the oath of office, President Joseph Biden proposed a boost in the federal minimum hourly wage from $7.25 to $15. While unsurprisingly supported by Democrats, the proposal has some surprising support from big-business lobby group Business Roundtable, so long as it’s done in a “thoughtful” way that takes geographic differences and the needs of small businesses into account, according to Financial Times.
That approach is a sensible solution, one Biden and the Democrats who now control Congress would be wise to consider. Setting the minimum wage with considerations for an area’s cost of living is likely to do the most good for minimum wage earners in the Red River Valley while sparing businesses the full financial impact.
The minimum wage has not budged for 11 and a half years, marking the longest stretch without an increase since the wage was instituted in 1938. Lawmakers previously raised the wage every five or six years, sometimes sooner, so it could do what it was meant to do: ensure American workers could afford the basic costs of living. During the 1980s, lawmakers stopped regularly increasing the wage. The result was multi-step corrections every nine to 10 years.
The purchasing power of the minimum wage set in 2009 has fallen 17%, according to the Economic Policy Institute, because the costs of living, including rent, food, child care, taxes, health insurance and utilities, have steadily increased. Despite arguments that the minimum wage was meant for first-time workers — think teenagers at fast food restaurants — those costs are precisely what the wage was instituted to cover, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s history on the Fair Labor Standards Act. The act was the fulfillment of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “promise to correct conditions under which ‘one-third of the population’ were ‘ill-nourished, ill-clad, and ill-housed,’” the history states.
History is repeating itself. Long before Covid-19 swept through our communities, the United Way of Lamar County reported that 45% of Lamar County households either fell below the federal poverty line or struggled to meet the area’s basic costs of living despite the unemployment rate being under 5%. Thousands turned to community food pantries to stave off hunger because faced with the choice of paying for food or paying for rent, they opted for the roof over their heads.
As we argued in this space nearly two years ago, a minimum wage that fails to keep pace with basic living costs hurts us all. When minimum wage earners working 40 or more hours per week cannot afford to be self-sustaining, they turn to taxpayer-funded social services for help. And if their paycheck does not cover the basics, there’s no room for frills — or even saving up for a single frill. Spending falls off and that means less money for employers who point to falling revenues as their reason for not giving raises.
Let’s face it, it doesn’t cost as much to live in our area as it does to live in Dallas or Houston. While it might take $15 per hour to cover the costs of living in metropolitan areas, it won’t take as much to cover the costs of living here. If the federal government sets a new minimum wage, it should pro-rate it to the costs of living in rural areas.
Klark Byrd
