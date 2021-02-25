Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Periods of rain. Cooler. High near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.