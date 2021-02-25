More than 1.4 million Texans continued to face water disruptions Wednesday afternoon as they worked on recovering from one of the worst winter storms in the state’s history.
Water disruptions hit the Red River Valley, too, although for various reasons. In Paris, the issue was turbidity, or the clarity of the water. A boil notice became necessary after a filter failure, and while turbid water doesn’t necessarily mean it’s contaminated, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality doesn’t make guesses. Paris’s boil notice lifted after tests for contamination came back negative.
Lamar County Water Supply attributed its 48-hour boil notice to Paris’s, and Reno’s also mentioned a treatment issue from one of the city’s suppliers. So did Pattonville Water Supply.
For some Red River Valley residents, a boil notice might be the least of their worries. Plumbers and plumbing materials remain in high demand after subzero temperatures came overnight a week ago, freezing pipes even when the water was left dripping or running slightly.
Statewide, more than 20,000 people were completely without running water Wednesday afternoon because of water main breaks, mechanical failures, frozen or broken water lines or other issues, a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesperson said.
Recovery from the storm is ongoing, and it will take some time get fully back on our feet. Patience is needed as both residents and providers deal with the fallout.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.