What gives you nightmares? Snakes, spiders, being naked in a room full of strangers? Monsters under the bed or chasing you while the harder you run, the slower you think you’re moving?
Well, for me it’s — this is so embarrassing — phone books. Yes, the plain old, common and virtually outdated phone book.
My life is significantly better now that hard copy phone books are as obsolete as landlines, handwritten day planners and snail mail letters talking about everyday events to friends and family.
Why would phone books give me nightmares? I don’t know. But I’ll try to explain.
When I was at the five weeklies that served Deport, Blossom, Bogata, Detroit and Talco, I had a whole shelf devoted to the paper epistles of digits. There was one book that had Paris and the surrounding area, like Deport, Pattonville and Cunningham. But Blossom had a different phone company, so they had their own phone book. Then Bogata and Detroit were included with Clarksville. Talco had its niche with Mt. Pleasant. Later, a bigger one covered all of the area and could be useful because of the yellow pages. But individual listings were usually somewhat out of date. Then I had a huge Dallas/Fort Worth monstrosity that weighed in at about 10 pounds. How I hated using it.
Back then, there were basically two ways to communicate, mail or phone. At a newspaper, the phone almost always won. So I would have a question about a news item someone turned in and I would be flipping through the phone book, assuming I had the right one, looking for a specific name.
This wasn’t always easy. If I didn’t know exactly who I wanted to talk to, I would be faced with a dozen different names. Did I want A.B. Jones? Or C.B.? Or Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Jones? Hadn’t Miss Francie married a while back? Did she still use her number or his? Now what was his name?
Frequently these calls had to be made while on deadline. As I perused column after column of tiny names and numbers, I could feel the tension growing in my chest. I swear I got short of breath. I would scribble down the number as fast as possible to dial. And if I rushed dialing too much, I messed up and had to start over.
For years I made hundreds of calls to gather news, to do interviews, to order supplies and to generally run a business.
I had a list of most called numbers and remembered dozens more. But I hated looking them up.
And I had nightmares about it. I’m not kidding. As silly as it sounds, I would wake from a dream in complete panic. In my dreams, there was always a harsh, bright circle of light (think interrogation type) glaring on the pages of this enormous book. The pages were flimsy and hard to turn. The print was small and faint. And it was always urgent that I find and dial this number. Desperate, palm sweatingly urgent.
So it has not hurt my feelings to watch the common phone book go the way of rotary and push button dials or headsets.
It was with absolute delight when I entered my first list of phone contacts into my very first cellphone. The relief, the joy. I could just type (on a tiny little keypad, mind you) the beginning of a name and magically that number appeared, ready for calling. Ahhh, the joy.
But the seldom-called numbers, they still had to be found by paging through the dreaded book. It was progress, but not perfect.
As more and more businesses and people jumped onto the internet, the greatest boon of all appeared. Talk about instant gratification. Need to call Acme Thingamuhbob Repair? Just type in Acme, and there was all you need. Their hours, their services and that nice little number that you only have to tap. What could be finer?
I use this all the time. And I love and use the even better system. Now there is voice recognition. I can be driving down the highway and tell my phone, through my car “call Thomas Nichols” and that polite little voice says “calling Thomas Nichols,” and it does. Woohoo! This is technology at its best because a hard copy phone book, the stuff of my admittedly strange nightmares, doesn’t figure into it.
I like using the internet as a phone book. I like using my cellphone for every call. And most of all, I like not jerking awake in the middle of the night, gasping for air, desperately trying to locate one phone number from a list of thousands.
I know it’s odd. I never pretended to be normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.