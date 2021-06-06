In response to the column of my friend, Charlotte Coyle, published in The Paris News on May 30: I agree, Charlotte, that an investigation of the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol is in order. The question is, who will do it?
The FBI can’t be trusted, Congress is only interested in grandstanding, and any results will probably wind up in the same investigation graveyard as the Durham probe.
Jack Thomson
Reno
