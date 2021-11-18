I would like to see how much the city leaders spent to change the looks of the plaza, and it is a mess. Now they want to change the red lights to stop signs. This will make a bigger mess.
What will happen to people walking and have to cross the street?
If a change is to be made, put it back like it was. There should have been a vote before they spent all that money for the mess they have now. That money they wasted on the plaza should have been spent to fix the streets.
They should have a check on cars parking on streets that are just wide enough for normal traffic.
Bill Walker
Paris
