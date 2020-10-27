Paris Community Theatre is going on a ghost hunt this Halloween, and I have mixed emotions about the whole thing. In the words of Fox Mulder, “I want to believe,” but I am not sure I do, not really.
As a young child, I fervently believed there was a troll that lived in a culvert down the road. I would not cross that stretch of road unless I was with an adult whose hand I could hold, someone to protect me from the child-eating monster, but I do not recall being much influenced over the years by scary stories and such.
There have been movies and stories that scared me over the years, not because I believed in “ghosties and ghoulies” but because they were well delivered, on the page or on the screen. I read “Jaws” before I saw the movie, and while I was impressed with the book, I was scared silly by the movie. I had also read “The Exorcist” before the movie was made so I knew what was going to happen on screen. It did not scare me so much as thrill me. The whole film was one visual/auditory shock after another and, boy howdy, it succeeded in making me jump out of my seat more than once or twice.
Living in Paris, I had heard about the ghost of the Plaza Theater, just like I had heard other stories about certain old houses supposedly haunted by spirits. I went to the Plaza — supposedly the scene of the murder of a young woman that took place in the balcony area — a few times to see movies, but nothing jumped out and went “booga-booga” at me. Later, after I had moved away and come back and PCT had bought the building to use for stage productions, it was a different story.
In the ’80s, before PCT embarked on a renovation that gutted the interior to the brick walls and ceiling joists, I spent a lot of time there, working on sets, in rehearsals and doing any number of other kinds of things that make a live stage production happen. And in those early days, some — unexplained — things would happen. Some of those things happened to and around me, personally.
I never felt threatened by these experiences; I was never frightened to be alone in the space. In fact, I generally took the precaution to lock the doors when I was alone there — I didn’t relish the idea of often-sketchy people walking in off the street and taking me unaware while I was immersed in work — but I was never afraid of the ghost.
I was mostly annoyed at the ghost. It was a bit aggravating. Tools that I had just set down would not be there when I reached again for them, and they would reappear across the room. Furniture that had been moved out of the way would be back in the way when you walked back into the space. This didn’t always happen just when I was alone, not by a long shot. I recall several times joining my fellow actors in a verbal plea to the ghost to “please stop picking up stuff, you’re driving us crazy.”
Only once did I experience any kind of unusual sensory experience at the Plaza. I and three other people, in the middle of a performance, all of us scattered across the building, heard a scream, that was not part of the script. There may have been others who heard it, but I only know three people who owned up to hearing it.
Comparing our experiences, we came to the conclusion that we each heard it at the same time, but we each thought it had come from separate locations, not close to where we were, but definitely inside the building. This was the only time anything like that happened to me.
The renovation seemed to take the wind out of the ghost, however; after the work was done, reports of the ghost dwindled to next to nothing, or so it seemed. I know the kids in the children’s theatre stopped worrying about the ghost, who they had dubbed Herman.
Eventually, someone began calling the ghost Annabelle, better to suit the tale of the murdered woman in the balcony, I suppose.
Over the years, my activities at the theater have waned. I do not spend a lot of time alone there anymore. If there is a ghost — and I want to believe there is, really I do — I hope she is happy at last, all alone in the place gone dark due to pandemic.
