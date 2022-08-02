In one week I will be heading to the hot springs of Arkansas to relax in thermal waters, take an elevator to the top of the Hot Springs Mountain Tower and luxuriate in the surroundings of the fine, old Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa.
The Arlington is the largest hotel in the state with almost 500 rooms. According to its own public relations material, it is the heart of Hot Springs. The grand, old hotel has hosted world famous entertainers, American presidents and nationally known athletes.
I am staying at the fine old hotel that was built in 1924 and features an 11-story center building with two seven-story wings. Now I won’t be in one of the several suites in the Titanic-style grand hotel. I will be down in steerage, so to speak.
I am staying at the deluxe hotel with a great reputation to avoid some past experiences I have had at some of the roadside motels I have overnighted in the past.
In the name of “saving” money, I have stayed at some pretty shady roadside accommodations. You know the kind where someone unexpectedly beats on your door around 11:30 p.m. and you have to yell, “Whoever you are looking for ain’t in here.”
Or the kind where you shove all the furniture against the door because the lock is kinda iffy.
I especially want to avoid what happened to me at one unpleasantly deficient motel in a southeast Texas city several years ago.
I had settled in and decided I wanted to read at least one chapter of a book I had left in the car.
I went down to get the book. When I tried to use my card key, to get back in the room, it would not work.
So, I made a trip to the lobby and the manager came back with me with the master key.
She jiggled it, turned it around, shook it, did everything but recite an incantation over it.
Still, it would not open the door.
I could not go to another room as all my things were in the locked room and she didn’t know when in the morning she would be able to get someone to fix the lock. Besides, I had to leave town in the morning.
She then uttered the magic words,”I’ll tell you what I am gonna do.”
She got on her phone, called her husband and he was there with us within 30 minutes.
He unscrewed the big air-conditioning unit from the hole it snugly fit into under the window. He and I pulled it out to create an opening that I crawled through for a fairly restful night.
That won’t happen at the Arlington, but you know how it is with old hotels.
They are always haunted. While the hotel’s PR says the hotel is “ghost free,” other sources disagree.
According to other sites that deal with the paranormal reports, there have been people who said they heard ghostly laughter (whatever that is) and disembodied voices and spirits in old clothes wandering the hallways.
I’ll let y’all know if the walls say anything to me while I am there.
