The Congressional Budget Office is warning that the U.S. government this year will run the largest budget deficit, as a share of the economy, since 1945, when World War II ended, so it should come as no surprise that a majority of Red River Valley residents are somewhat or very concerned about the national debt.
While the U.S. has been racking up debt for years, never has it been as fast as during the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual deficit — the gap between what the government spends and what it collects in taxes — will hit $3.3 trillion in the budget year that ends Sept. 30, the CBO projects.
That’s a massive and truly unacceptable number, but one that is possible only because federal debt doesn’t work the same way personal debt does. And, while the governments of many states, counties and cities have a legal requirement to pass a balanced budget, the federal government does not.
Because the U.S. government lacks that requirement, it’s able to do things like provide financial help for Americans who have taken financial hits resulting from the pandemic. It did that with the CARES Act in March, which provided funding for no-strings-attached stimulus payments up to $1,200 per individual for qualifying Americans. That money undoubtedly helped people keep their homes, keep their electricity turned on and keep food on the table.
And while Congress in August was discussing another round of payments, Republicans and Democrats couldn’t come to an agreement and went on break without resolution.
Vice President Mike Pence on Friday told CNBC the White House backs another round of stimulus payments. Of course, that spending will come at the cost of a greater deficit, and the debt will need to be repaid at some point in the future.
A second round of stimulus is unlikely to sit well with budget hawks, but Americans are hurting financially. Now is the time to contact your U.S. representative and senator to let them know where you stand on the matter.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.