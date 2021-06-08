Sunday was a very important date in history — D-Day. Seventy seven years ago, more than 150,000 Allied troops, carried by more than 5,000 boats, landed on the beaches of Nazi-occupied Normandy shore.
“After years of meticulous planning and seemingly endless training, for the Allied Forces, it all came down to this: The boat ramp goes down, then jump, swim, run, and crawl to the cliffs. Many of the first young men (most not yet 20 years old) entered the surf carrying eighty pounds of equipment. They faced over 200 yards of beach before reaching the first natural feature offering any protection. Blanketed by small-arms fire and bracketed by artillery, they found themselves in hell,” the National D-Day Memorial Foundation website states.
“When it was over, the Allied Forces had suffered nearly 10,000 casualties; more than 4,000 were dead. Yet somehow, due to planning and preparation, and due to the valor, fidelity, and sacrifice of the Allied Forces, Fortress Europe had been breached.”
For years — decades — after, national and community media documented and told the stories of the soldiers who came home. Recently, however, it might seem those efforts are waning. The truth of the matter is many of the stories, like the soldiers who told them, are gone. Luckily, they are not forgotten by the community of veterans who held them dear, by their families and by the newspapers that put those stories in print.
Although annual remembrances of D-Day are becoming scarce, the sacrifices of our brave soldiers will never be forgotten. Their actions live on in our history teachings, and in our hearts.
When it comes to things such as world wars and combat like D-Day, we would be wise to remember the stories and lessons, lest history repeat itself.
Klark Byrd
