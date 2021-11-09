For several years of my youth, I spent a good part of summers away from my hometown of Beaumont. My parents sent me off, or as my sister would say palmed me off, to stay with relatives out in the country in various parts of Texas.
They were allowing me to experience ways of life I would never have in Big B. That and the fact I had an uncanny ability to get on their bad side.
Where I went varied every summer as I had country relatives spread around the northern and eastern parts of the state. My first stop was usually to visit my great-Aunt Lear — her name was actually Leah, but everyone called her Lear. I don’t know why. Aunt Lear lived way out in the country of Newton County in a community called Salem. She called it ole Salem; again, I don’t know why.
She was my mom’s dad’s sister, and my dad didn’t care to eat at her house because he once stuck his fork into a salad she served him and speared a grasshopper.
Her husband was Uncle Otto. He was born in Norway, and he unintentionally taught me how to speak English with a Norwegian accent.
They had hogs, three or four horses, some Herefords, a barn, a small corral and a smokehouse. The Hereford bull they had was more like a dog than anything else. He would sit on the ground and let me climb on his back. He liked to follow people around the pasture, too. Big times for an 8-year-old city boy.
But my favorite activity was hanging out in the smokehouse.
Sometimes I can still hear Uncle Otto coming into the smokehouse while I was playing trapeze and yelling, “Boy, what I tell you about svinging on der hams?”
Then it was off to Anderson County to great-Aunt Lo and Uncle Albert’s farm, nine miles outside of Palestine. They had chickens, cows and lots of crops.
They also had a well that Aunt Lo told me daily not to fall into. I liked to lean over it and see my reflection that looked to be about a mile away. It was on the edge of her back porch which made fetching water very easy.
She also had a wood-burning stove, which only added to the heat of the Anderson County summers.
They had an outhouse, a memory I would just as soon forget.
What I can’t forget is Uncle Albert’s breakfast. The same thing every morning every summer I spent time with them. He would pour some corn flakes in a bowl and then instead of pouring milk on them, he would crack two eggs over them and eat that. Raw eggs. I have never heard of anyone else doing that.
The main thing I learned while visiting my farming relatives is that the county is a good place to visit, but thank God, I’m a city boy.
