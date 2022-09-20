As you are reading, providing it is Sept. 20, there are only 96 days — 14 of them Fridays, before Christmas Day which is the biggest and most widely celebrated holiday on this island Earth.
I know this because I have friends who have nothing better to do than post these dated holiday dispatches regularly on FB.
It used to disturb me that people started decorating and gabbing about Christmas well before anyone had started summoning Samhain from the world way down under to do his meanness on Halloween.
But I am older now and things that I can’t control don’t worry me much anymore.
Except that gnawing feeling that there are way too many holidays to be celebrating before the almost end of the year big holiday where food, fun and family fights keep everything festive and serve as the finale to the preliminary feeding frenzy we fondly call Thanksgiving.
Speaking of feeding, who can overlook Oct. 4 which is national taco day, but really everyday should be national taco day.
Then there is Mad Hatter Day on Oct. 6, where people get to get mad at people who wear hats.
We can’t forget that well-worn holiday that falls on Oct. 12. That is when Christopher Columbus set sail across the ocean blue in search of a quick route to Cathay (China now) and India and found land but he never set foot on the shore of North America or found China. So he never discovered the native people of North America who didn’t know they needed discovering anyway.
We can all hope that it is raining Oct. 21 when national button day rolls around as that is the day you can retire to the closet and count all the buttons on your shirts.
One of my favorite October holidays is on the 24th. Who doesn’t love to celebrate bologna? I can taste that fried bologna sandwich with all the fixings now.
Nov. 8 is tongue twister day, so challenge yourself with: Brisk brave brigadiers brandished broad bright blades, blunderbusses, and bludgeons — balancing them badly.
Keep practicing that day until you get it just right.
World Hello Day is Nov. 21st. I know you can’t say a big old hello to everyone in the world in one day, but give it your best shot around town.
Nov. 8 just might be the best day to see red at night. That is Red Planet Day, so go out and stare into the night sky in search of Mars looking all red up there.
When Dec. 4 dawns for a new day, make sure you have a pair of brown shoes ready to wear. That is brown shoe day and you know how people talk when you aren’t wearing the right shoes.
As we inch toward the middle of the month, get those Christmas cards ready to mail Dec. 9 as that is national Christmas card day. You want those special cards to get there before the holiday, for sure.
With Dec. 12 comes another food-oriented day when people celebrate gingerbread house day. So make it a family adventure to build one of those tasty treats.
No December of the year would be complete without a celebration of ugly sweaters, so wear your brightest and gaudiest sweater (Lord knows it will be cold enough by then) Dec. 16 and see how many people point at you and laugh.
Looks like we are rolling toward Dec. 24 and yes everyone know that is Christmas Eve, but it is also national eggnog day. So here’s a toast to salute the day, the year and the coming time ahead: May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
And poof, just like that we have come to Christmas Day … well almost.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
