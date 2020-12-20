The Mihir Pankaj family is living its worst nightmare.
At noon Friday, Mihir and his family celebrated the life of Kamu Vallabh, his 79-year-old grandmother, who succumbed last week to Covid-19. His grandfather remains hospitalized at Paris Regional Medical Center, and the rest of the family is recuperating at home from the relentless virus.
“Being a multigenerational household, we knew if we were to get this we had weaknesses living in the same household with my octogenarian grandparents, my parents, my wife, baby and I,” Mihir said of his family that lives in a large home in the Oak Creek subdivision off FM 195. “The whole family came down with the virus and we are living our worst nightmare.”
For those who may not know, Mihir and his family own Hampton Inn and Days Inn. They plan to bring a Home 2 Suites by Hilton to Paris in the near future.
On a Thursday morning a couple weeks ago, Mihir said he woke with a dry cough, and then rapidly began to experience body aches and fever, similar symptoms to what his grandmother and grandfather had. All three received tests at an emergency care center that day. By the time results came back two days later, both Mihir and his grandmother were hospitalized. In an effort to alert others about how rapidly Covid-19 can progress, 31-year-old Mihir went live on social media from the hospital on Sunday, a day after his grandmother died nearby in the ICU unit.
“The doctor held her hand, and we said our goodbyes on FaceTime,” Mihir said. “It’s been really hard on all of us, but it’s no different than the suffering of hundreds of thousands of other families.”
Recounting his Covid experience on Thursday, after being released from the hospital on Monday, Mihir said he first had a light cough and “then it hit me head on like a ton of bricks. The next day I could function a little bit, but then Saturday my oxygen level started to drop and my cough was getting out of control. By the time I went to the hospital Saturday afternoon I had pneumonia, and then it just took off after that.” Mihir credits his recovery to the convalescent plasma doctors gave him, along with several rounds of the therapeutic treatment Remdesivir.
“You can bet when I get over this and am approved to do so, I will donate plasma as much as I can and as often as I can,” Mihir said.
As he said in his Facebook post, Mihir shares his experience to alert people, no matter what age, how rapidly Covid-19 can advance. He encourages people to take the virus seriously and not to wait to seek medical care.
A staunch community advocate as a member of the Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors and as a Paris ISD school board trustee, it is apparent Mihir loves people and loves Paris.
“I just want everyone to know how blessed we are to have great health care workers within our community,” Mihir said. “They are the backbone of our country at this point because people need to recover from this virus and get back to work as soon as possible. To see the number of patients going in and out of the hospital indicates the kind of stress doctors, nurses and staff are under. Yet they all are so encouraging, and always came into my room with a smile and with hope.”
Like Mihir says, hope is something we all can share during these trying times. And equally important is the willingness to support one another both in action and in prayer as we continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow personal hygiene protocols. We can do this for ourselves and for others as we wait and hope to see an end to this pandemic in coming months.
Thank you, Mihir, for sharing. I send my prayers for you and your family.
