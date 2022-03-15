The opinion piece in the Feb. 22, 2022, edition of The Paris News, quoting Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick saying “Everyone is held accountable to someone” made me laugh out loud. This from a guy who has now endorsed for attorney general a man who has been under indictment since 2015 on state securities fraud charges. Seven years! Plus, in October 2020, several high-level assistants in Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office accused him of “bribery, abuse of office and other crimes,” and they all resigned.
Let’s vote him out, this person doesn’t deserve the privilege of being a leader in our great state.
Wendy Hamaker
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.