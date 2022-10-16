Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

With the Lamar County United Way 2023 fundraising drive a little past half-way complete, now is the time for everyone in the community to consider making a pledge toward this year’s ambitious $575,000 goal so that the agency can continue to say “yes” to those who need our help and assistance and to be able to continue to fund the partner agencies and the wonderful work they do.

“Saying yes to those in need” is the theme of this year’s campaign as United Way executive director Jenny Wilson noted at this year’s first report out meeting in late September.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

