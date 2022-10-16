With the Lamar County United Way 2023 fundraising drive a little past half-way complete, now is the time for everyone in the community to consider making a pledge toward this year’s ambitious $575,000 goal so that the agency can continue to say “yes” to those who need our help and assistance and to be able to continue to fund the partner agencies and the wonderful work they do.
“Saying yes to those in need” is the theme of this year’s campaign as United Way executive director Jenny Wilson noted at this year’s first report out meeting in late September.
“We want to be able to say ‘yes,’ Wilson said. “We’ve been able to say ‘yes’ to over 600 families with help with their utility bills and ‘yes’ to about $150,000 in rental assistance. And, we must say ‘yes’ to our partner agencies who depend upon us.”
Of the $575,000 goal, a little more than $400,000 will go to partner agencies with the remainder toward the other United Way programs to include rental and utility assistance, to mini food pantries and to educational programs.
Agencies receiving 2023 funding include The King’s Daughters, $45,000; American Red Cross, $20,000; The Salvation Army, $30,000; Boys and Girls Club, $66,440; Aaron Parker Boys and Girls Club, $9,000; Boy Scouts, $3,000; Lamar County Child Welfare Board, $21,000; RSVP, $5,000; Literacy Council, $10,000; Children’s Advocacy Center, $30,000; REACH Center, $40,000; Imagination Library, $10,000; Habitat for Humanity, $20,000; Paris Metro, $1,020; Downtown Food Pantry, $38,000; CASA, $27,000; Tailored Rides, $10,000; Paris Community Theatre, $1,500; and HomeStay, $1,000.
At the first report meeting, Wilson introduced this year’s campaign cabinet volunteers while noting those men and women who conduct workplace campaigns raise more than $400,000 each year with the rest coming from contributions from others in the community like you and I who go to the website to make our pledge, drop off donations at the United Way office or mail in a check.
Here’s a shout out and a word of special appreciation to those campaign cabinet volunteers who include Randy Tuttle and Russell Thrasher, City of Paris; Jane Adams and Joe McCarthy, Lamar County; Kandace Davidson, First Federal Community Bank; Cindy Ringwald, Liberty National Bank; Greg Wilson and Lauren Wilson, Lamar National Bank; Chance Abbott, Peoples Bank; Jennifer Ray and Jerrica Liggins, Paris ISD; Angela Chadwick and Melisssa Allen; North Lamar ISD; Lauren Teague and James Hall, Paris Regional Medical Center; Lauri Redus, Campbell Soup; Clint Cheatwoood, Kimberly-Clark, Sydney Hall, Guaranty Bond Bank; Jason Exum, RK Hall, Melissa Gordon, HWH; Trey Glascock, Turner Industries; Kenneth Webb, Paris Junior College; and Erik Roddy, Farmers Bank.
I join Wilson in anticipation that the next report out meeting scheduled Oct. 21 at a Habitat for Humanity house at 743 Polk St. in Paris will see the drive really close to the $400,000 mark.
Join me in helping reach this year’s goal by making a pledge or by contributing a donation at lamarcountyuw.org or by mailing a check to 2340 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas 75460 or by calling 903-784-6642 for more information.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
