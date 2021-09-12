There cannot be any celebrations this week without first celebrating the resilience of America and her sons and daughters. The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks may be a reminder of what once was and who and what we lost that day, but it’s also a testament to Americans’ strength to persevere. Despite the attack on our own land, America continued to be a beacon of hope in the world. We literally dusted ourselves off, bowed our heads in solemn remembrance of the men and women who perished and continued the work of building the greatest country the Earth has ever known.
Thumbs up this week too to the Moll family in Deport. Roy Moll has served his community as a business owner and volunteer firefighter, and with the help of community leaders, his family is watching as their new home is built. The feat is made possible through federal funds administered by a Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs forgivable grant program. Deport’s HOME grant writer Kathy Boyles helped the family find the right grant for their needs. What wonderful news for a wonderful family!
Thumbs down to President Joe Biden’s mandate that employers with more than 100 workers require employee vaccinations or weekly tests. While it’s true court cases have upheld the government’s right to require vaccinations and Americans do not have to work for companies requiring vaccination, the requirement does little to rebuild American trust in the government or to change the mindset on why vaccination is so important. Unfortunately, the mandate will provide more fuel for the political divide that’s already eating away at us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.