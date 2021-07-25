What a wonderful gift Paris homeowner Karen Gray received this week when a group of volunteers from Texas A&M University were joined by volunteers from Immanuel Baptist Church to complete the Habitat For Humanity’s first Brush With Kindness event of 2021. The teams worked together to paint and complete restoration work on the 45th Street SW home.
Thumbs up this week as well to North Lamar ISD and it’s bond sales company JP Morgan for selling roughly $44 million in bonds at a lower interest rate than previously expected. District property owners will pay 10 cents less per $100 valuation as a results of the savings on the bonds. It was district property owners who approved North Lamar’s bond package, investing in the district’s students and their future.
Thumbs down this week to the delta variant of Covid-19. This more contagious form of the disease threatens a resurgence of the pandemic. Keep that in mind as you go out in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.