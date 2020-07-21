Long before Covid-19 came along and sacked everyone’s plans, public education was a challenge. No two students learn exactly alike and teachers teach their classes in different ways. Districts are overseen by a team of administrators who answer to boards of trustees, and that’s not the end of it. Districts must also answer to the state and federal education departments.
Suffice it to say, education isn’t easy. That our school districts and teachers get the job done year in and year out is nearly a miracle. In reality, it’s really just excellent teamwork.
Right now, school districts are surveying families to find out what each one wants for education this year given the additional challenges that have accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic. Do you want online only learning? How about in-class? Do you have the at-home technology to complete distance learning? Do you have enough technology for all students in the household to simultaneously attend school remotely? There are lots of questions to be answered, and as Paris ISD Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon pointed out, without enough feedback, the surveys can be skewed, and that could misrepresent some students.
If your school district has issued a survey, take the time to complete it. You’ll find links to online versions on the district website, and usually on their social media channels. If you can’t find it or don’t have access to the internet, call the administration building and ask if the survey can be done with pencil and paper. The more families that answer the survey, the better informed district officials will be as they work to formulate a plan for the upcoming school year.
And be patient with our school districts as they work through this process. No sooner than they think they have a plan following state guidelines, the guidelines shift and they have to start all over. Yes, it is frustrating for parents who don’t know what the school year will look like, but it’s also frustrating for the school districts that are still waiting on answers from the state.
Klark Byrd
