At the start of the year, I made a promise to myself: I was going to stay abreast of the music scene in 2022 more than I had in the prior year. After listening to just 25 newly released albums in 2021, I was determined to do better in the year to come. Well, I’ve already listened to more than 25 new albums through the first half of the year and I’m glad I chose this year to stay attuned to new music, because this year has already been absolutely phenomenal.
The album that has excited me the most so far in 2022 isn’t one by any sort of prominent artist, and is music you will never find on any radio station. The album that I’ve loved the most has been, of all things, a mashup album titled Ruby Rose by the anonymous artist who goes only by the pseudonym Cacola.
Quite simply, the album is jaw-dropping. Mashup music is often looked down upon as being nothing more than a quaint novelty, but trust me when I tell you that this involves some of the most brilliant songwriting out right now, even if it’s a non-traditional form of songwriting. Simultaneously a love letter to music as an art form and an album that shows new heights of what songwriting means and can achieve, Ruby Rose also holds the distinction of the only album that feels like it needs spoiler warnings.
Possibly the most critically acclaimed album of the first half of 2022 is Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, the latest release from highly-influential West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar. And for good reason too, as the album is a monumental achievement.
In the album, Lamar turns deeply introspective and self-critical, unabashedly examining some of the more toxic elements of himself and his upbringing, grappling with the way he’s been shaped by things such as toxic masculinity and machismo, homophobia, the pursuit of fame and more.
Lamar pulls no punches, and bares his soul in a way few artists can or do. And from a purely musical side, the album features some of the best beats alongside some truly top-notch bars.
Perhaps my favorite new discovery of 2022 has been alt-rock group Black Country New Road, who popped onto my radar with the release of their newest album, Ants From Up There.
I describe them as alt-rock, but in Ants From Up There the band defies easy classification, incorporating sounds such as pop, post-punk, midwest emo rock and even hints of jazz. It’s safe to say there’s nothing that sounds quite like Black Country New Road or their latest album.
A wide array of instrumentation lends itself to some very clever compositions and, again, just contributes to a sound that is all their own. And this is to say nothing of the lyricism displayed on the album, as lead vocalist and guitarist Isaac Wood helps deliver songs that range from morose to angry to pensieve, but always memorable.
And to quickly name some of my other favorites from the first six months of the year, I strongly recommend Sick! by Earl Sweatshirt, Helvetic Sylph by Asleep Country, Once Twice Melody by Beach House, 11:11 by Pinegrove, Glitch Princess by Yeule and Rising by mxmtoon.
I could fill every page of this newspaper with gushing praise for music that’s already come out this year, and all of it leaves me excited for what’s to come in the next six months.
