We had a very nice Thanksgiving in my family, all 15 of us — and that was without the out of town relatives and the one family member who, with his family, was quarantined because he has Covid.

Despite the buckets of rain that was falling outside, those that were in attendance were congenial and the kids well behaved, the food was excellent and as I wrote in a previous column, I did not cook a single thing for the meal.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

