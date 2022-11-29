We had a very nice Thanksgiving in my family, all 15 of us — and that was without the out of town relatives and the one family member who, with his family, was quarantined because he has Covid.
Despite the buckets of rain that was falling outside, those that were in attendance were congenial and the kids well behaved, the food was excellent and as I wrote in a previous column, I did not cook a single thing for the meal.
In the days before the holiday, I felt myself waxing nostalgic for some of the holiday meals I remember from years ago. I pulled out my mom’s recipe for what she called cucumber salad, a concoction of chopped cucumber and onions, pecans, mayonnaise and cottage cheese, pulled together and gelled with a package of lime Jello, of all things.
It sounds kinda gross, doesn’t it?
I am the only person left in the family who likes this dish. My mother loved it and served it all holiday meals and I developed a real fondness for the ugly-looking thing. My sister says she never liked it even as a kid and gives me fits every time I mention it. I get the urge for this salad along about this time of year and I was tempted to make it last week, just for myself, so I could maybe enjoy it with some of the leftovers I brought home from the family feast.
I never did make it last week though; too busy at work and too tired to make a special trip to the store for the ingredients, really.
I might still make it, sometime this coming month, before the Christmas holiday, just for the sentiment of it all.
Thinking about this dish, it made me curious about other foods I used to eat when my mom and my memaw were still alive: Memaw’s six egg, buttermilk pound cake; fried pork belly; fig preserves, home canned from figs picked from a tree in their backyard. Then there was my mom’s beef liver and onions, slow cooked in a thick brown gravy that was a food group unto itself; her lasagna, made with three meats and four different cheeses, and this dish she picked up from the back of a bottle of salad dressing that she called Catalina Chicken. I have not tasted any of these foods since the late ’90s, when these great cooks died within months of one another.
All that, in turn, perversely led me to reminiscing about some of the food they used to cook that I would not, and still do not eat.
I was never a picky eater, as anyone who knows me can attest, but there were a few things my mom and my memaw made and enjoyed that I simply could not make myself eat. My mom liked to pour hot bacon grease over plain lettuce leaves and chow down on it. She called it “wilted lettuce.“ I called it “yucky.”
Memaw preferred the bony neck, when she made fried chicken, and she had a taste for chicken gizzards and everyone at the table was perfectly happy to let her have them; go figure. She also had a penchant for stale cornbread crumbled into a glass of buttermilk and seasoned with salt and pepper. Nope, not for me.
So here I am still thinking about my mom’s truly terrible-sounding jello/cottage cheese/mayo recipe, remembering when she and I used to be the only ones at the table who would partake of it. Oh well; that just means more for me and my memories.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
