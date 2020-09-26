The first year I got to vote in a presidential election was 1972 when I proudly cast my ballot for the Republican candidate, Richard Nixon. As far as I could tell, voting for Republicans was what my family had been doing for generations. As far as I was concerned, this was what Anglo Southern Christians were supposed to do.
Needless to say, I was disillusioned by the corruption of that president and the cover-up efforts of those Republicans. I was embarrassed to admit I had wasted my first chance to vote by voting for a crook.
However, this experience became a life-changing learning opportunity. I learned that appearances can be deceiving. I learned that people in positions of trust will sometimes look us square in the face and lie to us. I learned that my parents, my grandparents and my Anglo Southern Christian community weren’t always right. I learned to do my own research, challenge my assumptions and trust my own judgment. I learned that disillusion — letting go of illusions — is a good and healthy thing for a grown-up to do.
One of my favorite preachers and wisdom teachers, Barbara Brown Taylor, taught me this: “Disillusionment is the loss of illusion — about ourselves, about the world, about God — and while it is almost always painful, it is not a bad thing to lose the lies we have mistaken for the truth … Disillusioned, we find out what is not true and are set free to seek what is — if we dare.”
“If we dare.” Ah, there’s the rub. I can vouch for the fact that the process of disillusion is quite uncomfortable. Things that seem clear and concrete, beliefs that seem settled and sensible, all of a sudden become unclear, fluid, unsettled and nonsensical. But I can also vouch for the fact that, on the other side of the uncomfortable unsettledness, there is a truer, more hopeful, more real reality. I highly recommend disillusionment.
I have spent a lot of time and energy recently pondering the way too many of my fellow Americans are embracing illusions in these dangerous days.
QAnon is peddling some of the same conspiracy hysteria that has circulated in this nation again and again, and too many people are still buying it.
Sensationalist talk show personalities continue to spin their deceptions in order to create alternate realities out of thin air. Too many people take them seriously.
Yet another president is looking us square in the face and lying to us and too many people keep believing him.
Please note I’m not talking here about differences of opinion. I’m not discussing valid perspectives or whether people “lean left” or “lean right.” Rather I’m challenging the fabricated world that has been spun into existence in our nation. (Recall Kellyanne Conway’s claim about the validity of “alternate facts.”) I’m talking about illusions created by people who reap personal power and wealth at the expense of the rest of us. I’m talking about the importance of affirming verifiable reality as opposed to believing lies and deceptions.
I haven’t been disillusioned about this president like I was about Nixon because I never bought into his charade in the first place. But some of my fellow Americans would do well to enter into this uncomfortable and crucial process of disillusionment.
Yes, it’s unpleasant to recognize when we have been had (me — after voting for Nixon). It’s hard to admit that we have been wrong. But consider the life-changing learning opportunities that open up for us when we turn away from deceptions and open ourselves to reality.
Letting go of illusions is a good and healthy thing for grown-ups to do. I highly recommend it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.