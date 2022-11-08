I believe it was William Shakespeare’s older sister Rose who once asked, what’s in a name.
The answer, now long delayed, is names can be in, but they can also be out. You know trendy or passe.
Slacker, a website had nothing better to do, so they went looking for names that the site claims were baby boomer names “that have gone out of style.”
And as a baby boomer, I can tell you most of the names on the list had gone out of style by the time we boomed into the world.
Slacker came up with 50 names that are practically never given to newborns nowadays.
The names were divided into three categories: boy, girl and both.
The website workers came up the list by going through Social Security records to see names given at birth.
Slacker’s website said the group compiled a list of 974 names that were given to at least 5,000 baby boomers (or, using the Pew Research Center’s definition, babies born between 1946 and 1964). that were given to fewer than 25 babies born in 2019 (data released September 2020). The names are ranked according to their popularity for baby boomers, or the total number of babies given these names between 1946 and 1964.
While I am not convinced some of the names were popular with the parents who named their baby boom kids, a lot of them are names that I wouldn’t name a mudhole, muchless a person. Or were names that were not given to anyone I grew up with in Big B, the queen of the Neches.
What kind of vindictive parent would name a baby boy Elbert?
Wilbert is no better. Hopelly, children saddled with those names have good middle names to fall back on.
I find it hard to believe anyone other than that Lily Tomlin “Laugh-in” character was ever named Ernestine.
Growing up, I never knew a single girl named Blanche. In fact, the only Blanches I have ever heard of were characters in a ‘50s TV show and a movie from the same decade, so they were definitely not boomers. We boomers have never relied on the kindness of strangers anyway.
And how about Myrtle, that was not a big baby boomer name, at all.
The only Myrtle I have ever known of, and that includes up to this day, was a church friend of my mother’s. My mom told me one time, I do not remember doing this, that I asked Myrtle if she knew her name was like turtle. My mother used to laugh when she remembered that. She said the look on Myrtle’s face made my mom think that her old church friend had heard the “Myrtle is a turtle” tune many a time on the playground in her younger days.
Now again, I did know an Earlene, but she, too, was born way before 1946 and not of the booming baby generation.
Garland was another name on the list and again I knew a Garland. He was one of my uncles, my mom’s brother. So he was definitely not a boomer. And he didn’t name his son Garland Junior either.
I went to school with a lot of Richards and Mikes and James and Johns, but not a single Horace.
Though I did follow one Horace’s Greeley’s advice and went west as a young man. Horace came into this world in 1811, well before we boomers, but his advice was followed well into the 20th century.
Now, Pat, which is one of those both gender names, made the list and I knew a lot of Pats both male and female.
As for me, my mom named me and my little brother out of the Bible. My name, David, was a very popular name handed out in the baby boom years. It was in the top 10 during the entire baby boom era and was in the top five during the 1050s.
For some reason, my sister wasn’t named for anyone in the Bible, unless Norma is an Americanization of Naomi. But probably not.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.