Every now and again I need to just not stare at a computer screen. Because of the nature of my job, I read a lot every day, and almost all of it is from the glowing screen on my desk or in the palm of my hand.
Once upon a time, back when people asked me “what do you want to be when you grow up,” I’d shrug and say “a job that lets me read every day.” It turned out to be kind of a monkey’s paw wish, or at least a wish granted in a left-handed kind of way.
I do read every day. I scroll through both my own personal social media feed and the feed of the paper, looking for story ideas. I read through endlessly long legal documents looking for a specific bit of information that I only half remember from a press conference two years ago. I read back through our archives to figure out the identity of the extra guy in the picture I took. You get the picture.
I have a blue light filter on my smartphone, and I’ve just figured it out on my desktop, which does help, but still my eyes need a break every now and again. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, blue light doesn’t cause eyestrain or any other eye problems, but when I figured out the blue light filter for my desktop on Saturday, there was definitely some relief to my vision, so I’m going to keep it.
In this time of coronavirus, we’ve all become a little more attached to our screens. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but something we do need to be aware of. The same article from the AAO states that what actually causes eye strain is simply more time on devices. Symptoms include dry eyes, blurry vision, watery eyes and even headaches.
“The reason we get digital eye strain is that we blink less when we stare at our devices. Normally, humans blink around 15 times per minute — but this ‘blink rate’ can be cut in half when staring at screens or doing other near work activities (like reading),” the article states.
The organization suggests the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and look at an object at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. In general, less screen time is better for you. Maybe that relief was just my eye blinking like it was supposed to.
But the message still stands. We do need to spend a little more time looking out at the real world. And I say this as a millennial. Screen time is my bread and butter. It’s what helps me pay the bills, and it has been a constant in my life since the second grade.
So, after writing this sentence, I will clock out for the day and head out into the crisp, autumn evening.
