Five more dead. There were five more Lamar County residents this week alone who died after contracting Covid-19. That’s 50 deaths since the pandemic began, small in number compared to population, but not small for the families who have lost loved ones.
Covid-19 is surging again in Texas and throughout the U.S. Texas hospitals are filling with virus patients. The state is nowhere near the peak of 10,893 hospitalizations seen in July, but Texas Department of State Health Services data clearly show we’re in the midst of a second wave. Hospitalizations jumped from 6,170 on Tuesday to 6,779 on Wednesday. The number rose higher on Thursday to 6,925.
Texas’s 254 counties are divided up among 22 Trauma Service Areas. Paris, Sulphur Springs and Texarkana are in TSA F. The state health department on Thursday reported 129 lab-confirmed Covid-19 patients in TSA F’s area. For much of the week, TSA F hospitalizations hovered just above the 12% threshold — uncomfortably close to the 15% threshold eyed by Gov. Greg Abbott as the line that affects business openings and capacity.
Texas was the first state to surpass 1 million Covid-19 cases, an unwelcome milestone also marked by California on Thursday. The U.S. has surpassed 10 million infections since March when testing began. The majority of those cases are considered recovered, however, doctors around the globe have warned of long-term effects resulting from infection. That includes blood clotting issues, brain fog, fatigue, dementia-like symptoms, and persistent cough or breathing problems.
To keep us up-to-date on the situation here at home, Paris Regional Medical Center is offering video updates every other week. In the latest update on Nov. 3, Dr. Amanda Green tells us one-third of U.S. counties are considered hot spots for the virus right now. There is a daily average of 800 new deaths, and there have been more than 231,000 deaths linked to the virus. In previous updates, PRMC has said it was seeing an average of 10 to 14 Covid-19 patients a day. That number is up to 24, Green said.
“Fourteen was a very high number of Covid patients for us back in April and it’s where we were sitting as an average around July when we had that summer surge. Now, 14 is a low number. We would love to be back at 14,” Green said.
Covid-fatigue is a real thing. We’re tired of sanitizing hands at every turn. We’re tired of wearing masks into stores and other crowded areas. We’re tired of staying at home. What we should be tired of is losing lives to a disease we have the power to slow and possibly prevent simply by following the guidelines.
Work continues on vaccines. We’ve gotten the spread under control before, we can do it again. So, let’s do it.
Klark Byrd
