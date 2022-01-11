One of my favorite things growing up was jumping on a trampoline. Early on in life, I discovered how invigorating and freeing bounding high in the air was.
I made this discovery in the sixth grade while my friend Jearl and I were out riding our bikes around the South Park addition in Beaumont. It was over at the Phythian’s place, and the backyard was crawling with kids. A backyard trampoline was the draw. I fell in love at first bounce and became a regular member of the trampoline crowd. I remained a member right up until the time I was a senior in high school.
Over all those years, we had any number of competitions on the mat. We devised a game based on H-O-R-S-E in basketball. The first person would do a move, like a knee flip, and everyone would have to repeat it. Anyone who couldn’t repeat the move was out, we didn’t have time to spell out anything. Too many people were playing. If you couldn’t make the move, you had to go do something else until a new game started.
It wasn’t just simple flips. I used to knock more people out of the game with my almost legendary seat twist, seat twist, double knee flip, back side roll. But my real killer move was the stomach flip. For the longest time, I was the only one in our group who could do it. Finally, some malcontent said we should make a new rule that the stomach flip was not allowed in the competition. I said we’d have to ban the back flip, too. That’s the only move I never even tried to do. I didn’t like the idea of trying a move in which I couldn’t see where I was going to end up.
As we got older and more adept at jumping, we chased a new idea: just how high could we go? Pretty darn high it turned out, using two end bouncers to propel the guy (usually me because I was the smallest) in the center. I never touched the moon, but I got within shouting distance many times.
But as we got older, so did the trampoline mat. While we were maturing as nature decrees, the mat was degenerating as wear and tear decrees. By the time we were seniors, the mat was ever so thin with torn bits of previous mat material split away from the center. Nope, the Phythians never got a new mat.
One fine day, Mike, Richard and I went over to the Phythians to show off Mike’s new Dodge Challenger. Even though we weren’t dressed for jumping and the mat didn’t look like it could take much weight, we decided to give it one last go.
Richard and Mike got on either end of the frayed mat, while I found my spot on the almost see-through center of the trampoline bed. We began to jump in unison, and then on the count of three Mike and Richard did the push down and I sailed like a rocket into the clear, blue yonder. At the point of liftoff, the mat finally gave way to age and I wasn’t so high that I couldn’t hear the ripping of the slender bit of mat that still stretched from springs to springs. Beneath me was just the ground and metal trampoline frame. And as quick as I had gone up, I came down hard on Mother Earth.
Mrs. Phythian leaned out the kitchen window and said,” Are you OK? Can you move everything?”
I was fine, but the trampoline wasn’t. I was the last one to ride the highs and lows of that good, old backyard trampoline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.