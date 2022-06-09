I found the answer. Of course. It never occurred to me to do otherwise. It was only later that I realized I may be, well, peculiar?
Actually I know I’m peculiar, that’s a given, but this is in a way I never realized.
What am I talking about? Finding the answers to things.
Last week I was working at the Covid Center with Cheslee when my friend Sunny sent me a text with a video of her pretty fish pond and a loud, shrilling noise.
“We can’t find what is making this noise,” she typed.
I immediately shot back, “It’s a frog.” Of course she asked what kind.
Now I am very familiar with tree frogs, bullfrogs and a host of other amphibians. I’ve heard this loud, persistent pruuuurrrrrrretttttttt (well, that’s the best attempt I can make at writing the sound) pretty often. After all, we are surrounded with ponds filled with the leaping, croaking critters. But I wasn’t absolutely sure what particular brand of frog it was.
“I’m going back to the back and listening to frog sounds,” I told Cheslee . I didn’t want to be listening to loud froggy noises when someone came in. She looked at me as if I were nuts but smiled.
Seated, I brought a number of websites up on my phone and began narrowing the different calls now. Did you know there are Texas frogs that are different in sounds by only a little that are eastern, plains or coastal? I do now. Then, BINGO! There it was, the exact sound she had recorded.
I checked two more websites to make sure. What she was hearing was actually a gray toad ! I informed her of that fact and went back up front.
Cheslee listened as I told her it was a gray toad.
“I can’t believe you went to all that trouble”, she grinned. She was polite enough to not tell me she probably didn’t care what toad it was in my friend’s pond.
“Do you normally go to that much trouble?”
“Well, she asked,” I answered.
And that’s when it struck me. I’ve been doing this since high school. If a question is asked or a discussion is held, I want to find out the answer or answers.
There is no calculating how many hours I spent during study hall reading those encyclopedias! The giant, expensive sets of reference books have long since been replaced by Google, but even back then I used them for the answers to a million questions. National Geographic was another source of answers. If something came up in casual conversation I couldn’t wait for study hall to roll around so I could learn the answer.
It’s been natural all my life. And with the advent of at-your-fingertips internet I’m truly the beast turned loose. I mean I just must find the answer! I must find the answer if it means asking the question ten different ways. I must have the answer even if the poor soul who asked it has long since lost interest.
And there are quite a few people who call me for answers to stuff. Friends ask a lot of nature questions. Other literary queries. When we had the newspapers for Deport, Blossom, Detroit, Bogata and Talco there were a lot of readers who would ask me if I knew something or other. The phone would ring and someone would ask if thistle seed you bought fir birds would start growing. (It won’t). Or any one of a dozen other questions.
Why? It’s not as if I’m the Oracle of Delphi! Yet it’s always been that way.
If I look back I realize that this love of knowledge was instilled in me by my dad, Hugh Jeffus and by my mother Medora. They tried to provide me with a desire to see and seek things. In fact, dad tended to be a lot the same way. People asked him a lot of questions too.
I think they both would have loved and used the internet with great delight. I certainly do.
So, now I’m faced with a final question. Why? What is it that sends me off on a quest for all kinds of miscellaneous things like when is the best time to harvest Mullein leaves or can you tell me what the deal is with fertility in twin calves (in make/female bovine twins the female is almost always sterile)? Why did dad do the same thing?
I don’t really know. It’s something of a compulsion on my part. And the fact that Googling it doesn’t provide an answer may just drive me crazy!
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
