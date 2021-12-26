It might be hard to believe, but we’re less than one week from the start of 2022, and you know what that means: It’s resolution time.
The new year offers us a fresh start, and many of us resolve to do this or that only to find ourselves petering out a few weeks later. Routines can be hard to break, so it’s important to keep our goals in mind. It’s also important that those goals be reasonable, and there’s one way to make sure they are: Set SMART goals.
What is a SMART goal? Well, SMART is an acronym for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. The idea, meant to increase accountability in goal achievement, was introduced by George Doran in the November 1981 issue of Management Review, and it is now widely used by those in business management circles.
One reason we may fail to reach a goal is because the goal itself is too vague. Goals like get healthier, eat better, lose weight, start a business or save money sound good when we say them, but they’re indistinct. How will you know when you’re healthier? How much weight are you going to lose, and how long will it take? What kind of business do you want to start? How much money are you saving, and how will you save it?
Be specific with your goals. Don’t just say you want to lose weight. Set a number: 5, 10 or 20 pounds. Make sure it’s realistically achievable. Twenty pounds in a month may be achievable, but it’s drastic and unhealthy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us a healthy, sustainable weight loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week. So, 20 pounds should take up to 20 weeks to lose. Your goal should be: I want to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks to be ready for summer. Now you’ve got a specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound, or SMART, goal.
In July, I used this goal-setting method to gain muscle and lose body fat. I found the goals relevant because I had gained 25 pounds in the three years since moving to Paris and now in my 40s, my body is likely to begin seeing age-related muscle mass loss. I immediately set a time frame: 90 days.
What I ended up with was three SMART goals. The first involved working out: For 90 days, I would work out for two days and rest for one while increasing the volume of my workouts each week by 500 or more pounds. The second involved my diet: For 90 days, I would track my diet to ensure I was getting 2,000 calories per day with 40% of that coming from protein and 30% each coming from fat and carbohydrate. The third involved burning body fat: For 90 days, I would walk 3.2 miles per day six days a week.
Completing these three goals led to muscle gain and body fat loss, both of which were visible in the mirror. I decided to continue the goals for another 90 days. So far, I’m down 28 pounds since July 5 and I’m lifting the most volume of weight I’ve ever lifted in my life.
So, what will you resolve to do in 2022? Whatever it is, I hope you make it a SMART goal and I hope you achieve it. May you have a happy, healthy new year!
