Recently,I wrote about my appreciation of spring and its abundance of new growth and blossoms all over the city, so imagine my surprise when the very next day, one of the spring bloomers I was extolling ended up the subject of a story on the Associated Press, a piece on what the author called “aggressive invaders” and “worse than murder hornets.”
The Callery pear was imported into America from Asia about 100 years ago after pear orchards across North America were blighted by a fungus called fire blight. It turned out to be a bad decision in the long run.
The Callery pear was imported by the thousands because it was hardy and could survive drought and poor soil. Plant scientists tried to overcome its inedible fruit — the fruit is small and woody and its seeds are laced with cyanide, making it unfit for human consumption — by grafting shoots from edible pear strains onto the import which created strains of blight and bug resistant edible fruit trees. The Callery pear is also noted for the four-inch long spikes it bears, which can play havoc with farm workers and their equipment.
After a few years, the experts found a natural hybrid that had no spikes and bore no fruit. They grafted it onto other Callery pears and created the Bradford pear and a couple of dozen other ornamental pear varieties, all very pretty, and bug and blight resistant. The new trees became very popular, very quickly and soon people all across the country were planting them.
The trees adapted well to all kinds of weather and soil conditions, they grow fast and make short but very pretty spring blooms that, for the most part, smell very, very bad. The fruit is popular with birds, which can spread the seed far and wide.
Planting them in the cities proved problematic — the falling fruit on sidewalks was messy underfoot, and I can imagine the rats in cities like New York City must have been ecstatic at all that overripe flesh just laying out in the open.
The real problem lies with the ubiquitousness of the Callery. It grows anywhere, sprouts fast and is resistant to fungus and virus. When it spreads, it spreads wide and far, and it is crowding out native trees everywhere it grows, to the consternation of conservationists and naturalists.
I remember when the Bradfords first began to appear in Paris. People were agog at the shape of the tree and its bright white flowers in the spring and its rapid growth in the spring, and soon they were all over the place. I remember when the junior college planted rows of Bradfords all along the northeast corner of its property, at the intersection of Collegiate and Clarksville streets. There must have been close to two dozen of the trees and the sight of them all in bloom was spectacular. The problem was, they didn’t last all that long, the blooms or the trees themselves.
The ornamental pears have a tendency to be weak and split easily under the weight of snow or ice or when the wind blows hard, often splitting far down the main trunk and often in more than one place. This ruins the shape of the tree and many landowners choose to just remove the tree once it is mangled, since there is no guarantee it won’t happen again come another winter ice storm.
Problem is, the tree is so hardy and adaptable it comes back, unless the tree is cut down totally and the roots lavishly soaked in herbicide. Even then, sprouts in large numbers can come up all around where the tree once stood. They have to be cut out of the ground to ensure they don’t grow and spread even further.
The once popular plant is now being called an “invasive beast.” I just sigh every time I see those gaps in the rows of trees at that intersection, and wish someone had thought long-term back in those days.
