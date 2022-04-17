T
he Lamar County Junior Livestock Show is always one of my favorite assignments each year as I enjoy watching the youth of this community exhibit the animals they have spent months caring for, grooming and getting ready for the big show.
It’s refreshing to see not only the skills they display in the show ring with their animals but also the interaction they have with one another as they lend their support and encouragement outside the competition ring.
Raising animals is a tough job, and these students excel at it. And that was highly evident as they went about bringing their animals to the fairgrounds, clearing, brushing and beautifying, showing their animals according to protocol and actually surviving those days of competition.
It’s amazing to watch the skills displayed by competitors as they control animals, often much larger than themselves, in an environment full of unexpected noises and the unexpected reactions of other animals in the ring. To see exhibitors guide hogs around an arena with only a show stick in hand is truly amazing as are the skills of those exhibitors who show goats and sheep without the aid of a halter.
Now in its 54th year, the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show is more than just another in a series of competitions for these 4H and FFA students. The lessons and skills they develop will carry them throughout their lives, no matter what career — or careers — they eventually choose. Work ethics, scheduling, caring for a live animal to bring them to market, learning to prioritize, even building speaking and organization skills and a whole lot more all tie into the experience for these young people.
The support students receive from dedicated teachers is obvious as well as from the members of the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show board of directors who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure each year the show is a success.
And what a success this year’s show was as evidenced by the huge crowd at the fairgrounds Thursday night to witness buyers shell out more than $375,000 for the show’s top market animals.
Buyers who participate in the market sale understand the importance of supporting the future of agriculture for this community. The support these young students receive, as evidenced by the prices they receive for their animals, goes a long way in teaching youth the value of hard work and dedication.
Although some students and their animals were crowned champions at this year’s show, and some were not, all should be applauded for their commitment over the past few months. To those teachers, board members, parents and buyers who lent support to our youth for another year, we give a hearty thumbs up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.