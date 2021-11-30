Over my career as a journalist, I have covered all kinds of events where food was a major part of the proceedings. Award and appreciation banquets, fundraisers and benefits and church anniversaries and the like, I have been to them all and eaten at most of them. Alas, the food is never very good.
We’ve all heard about the chicken course at banquets. I’ve had chicken served to me that would have been more at home bouncing on a basketball court.
And don’t be fooled by the term steak when in a banquet setting. It’s shoe-leather tough at best.
I was at a semi-fancy banquet in another Texas town one time that served what the hosts labeled steak. I mean, the plastic wear was very upscale. I broke three plastic knives and two forks trying to cut the rawhide with a bone in it on my plate. I left that meal tired and hungrier than when I sat down.
As I got older and wiser in the ways of banquet covering, I would only eat a tiny amount and never get the chicken, steak or fish. The sides are usually OK, though I have had green beans that suffered from tragic cooking techniques.
At banquets, the meal is part of the program, while that is not the case at other events involving eating.
Usually when I would meet the contact person at a fundraiser or benefit, we would chat a bit about the event and I would take notes. Then the host would say something like “help yourself to a plate.” So as not to appear overeager, I would decline that first time. But the host would insist, usually saying there is plenty of food. And I would say “well, I guess I could get a little something.”
I was at a fundraiser a few years ago in Alvin down around Galveston. I went in and started taking photos. It was very crowded and eventually I found the contact for the event. Not long into our conversation, she said “let’s go fix you a plate.”
Even though I had been out and about all day, skipping lunch along the way and it was 5 p.m., I graciously said, “Oh, I’m fine, Besides, I don’t think all those in line now would appreciate me getting in front of them.”
But instead of saying that’s OK, I’ll go get it, she said something else.
“Oh, OK, You are probably right.”
