The political merry-go-round is spinning.
For years, Lamar County Democratic Party chair Gary O’Connor went after former President Donald Trump for the appalling things he said and did — including his reference on where to grab women and his imitation of a disabled journalist (both of which were dismissed by loyal Republican followers). Now, O’Connor and the Lamar County Democratic Party are on the receiving end of that same condemnation for an April 30 Facebook post in which O’Connor used a racial slur toward Sen. Tim Scott, a Black Republican, to express his opposition to Scott’s rebuttal to President Joseph Biden’s first joint address of Congress.
When first called out on Facebook, O’Connor’s knee jerk reaction was to defend himself and his statement, saying “oreo” — used derogatorily to refer to a Black person who is perceived to be “acting white” — was a word used frequently when he was in college. Later, O’Connor apologized to Scott and Lamar County residents. He also submitted his resignation as local party chair, although local party representatives rejected it while citing O’Connor’s years of service and activism for racial justice.
Essentially, Democrats are doing for O’Connor as Republicans did for Trump. While on the defense, both parties offered vocal condemnation of the disgraceful things said while touting the good their leaders have done or can do. On the offense, both camp on the moral high ground seemingly incapable of following their own suggestions for what the other should do to make amends.
And so, the merry-go-round keeps spinning.
At the base of it, O’Connor and Trump made the same mistake — they attacked a person’s physical attributes. O’Connor could not have used the word he chose against anyone but a Black person, and it was meant to demean Scott out of political opposition. Trump could not have used the gestures he used to mock anyone but the reporter, Serge Kovaleski, who has arthrogryposis, a congenital condition affecting the joints, and he did it to demean Kovaleski in opposition to his article.
Different “-ism,” same mistake. (Note that I am comparing the “incidents,” not the men.)
Now, the Lamar County Democratic Party is attempting to arrive at the same outcome Republicans had with Trump — keeping their leader in office for the entirety of his term.
That is yet another mistake.
Although Trump remained in office and he continues to enjoy great popularity among many Republicans, he damaged the party’s reputation. Americans responded by making him the first one-term president in nearly 30 years, and he lost re-election by a landslide.
Similarly, I believe that rejection of O’Connor’s resignation will damage the Lamar County Democratic Party’s reputation, and because of the nature of his social media post, it may ultimately damage efforts to overcome the county’s reputation as a stronghold for racism.
Leaders are not expected to get or do everything right — in fact, we can learn more from failure than success — but they are expected to be models of behavior to which others can aspire. They are expected to practice what they preach. Those who profoundly fail to do so should be allowed to step aside to focus on atonement. That, in and of itself, is an act of true leadership.
