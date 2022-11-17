I almost didn’t write this column. It was just too personal. I’ve only told a few people about it. But the last person I told was so moved she begged me to share it. So, here goes.
I’ve always been a “God helps those who help themselves” type. What I mean is that I’ve always felt I had to do the work, depending on God to help if I couldn’t handle it all by myself. In fact, I confess to wanting to micromanage.
I’ve tried to turn things loose and “let go and let God” but I’ve been very, very bad at it. Nope, just needed to handle it myself. All my life I kept struggling, asking only for some help.
A few weeks ago I was in ICU. I was in septic shock and my back injury hurt worse than any pain I’ve ever suffered.
Everything was off. How I felt can’t be described and explained. It was the worst experience of my life. And it went on and on. So I prayed for God’s help. Oh how I begged for Him to help. To take the pain, the helplessness and the confused, disoriented thoughts.
I could not sleep. They had given me all kinds of medications and done their best to help me. Nothing worked.
Finally, I did something for the first time in my life. I changed my prayers.
“I can’t do this, God. Even with your help I can’t do this. Please take this. It’s yours, completely up to you”.
The next thing I knew I awoke, three hours later. The frantic confusion, the fear and unbearable pain were gone. My mind was clear. I still hurt and was still sick, but it was all bearable.
Now here’s the thing. It sounds over dramatic, it sounds hokey. But it is the truth.
I felt the way a small child feels when it has been cuddled on a parent’s shoulder, held as it sleeps in perfect comfort and peace.
There’s no way to explain the peace and rest I experienced. I was in a totally different place than I was before I asked for my burden to be taken over.
There have been plenty of challenges since then. There’s been bad pain. I’m impatient, still weak, still on IV antibiotics .
But I’m wiser now. A lot wiser. I learned a humbling lesson.
There are times when you really can’t do something even with God’s help. And that is when we need to just turn it all over to our Maker.
There, I’ve told you all my very personal story. I hope, like the woman who asked me to write it, it helps someone out there.
