I can’t think of a worse time for a billionaire to blast off into space, unless his plan was to never actually come back.
Yet, here we are, with two financing two different rockets into the upper levels of the atmosphere that technically count as space. Last week it was Richard Branson — mostly so the British billionaire could shout “First!” like a commenter on a YouTube video — and now Dr. Evil wannabe Jeff Bezos.
In the after-interview, Bezos — looking straight at the camera — thanked all the Amazon shoppers and workers who made this possible. Ummmm, sure.
I just can’t help but wonder what that money could have been used for instead. Bezos started Blue Origin in 2000 and has said in previous interviews that he sells off about $1 billion in Amazon stock each year in recent years to pay for the project. That could be anywhere from $5 billion to $20 billion.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, around $20 billion could solve homelssness in the U.S.
And for the people arguing that they are furthering science — they’re not. We’ve been to space. We’ve been to the moon. Flights on Blue Origin are expected to cost anywhere from $200,000 to $300,000, though the company hasn’t really released prices yet. This is about ego and advancing capitalism, not science. There is a difference. The market is not always right.
A writer I follow on Twitter said, “I want NASA to be funded beyond its wildest dreams. I want NASA to have the money to greenlight crazy research the outcome of which we won’t know for years. I want space to be a public program. I don’t want billionaires to own national parks, either.”
Amazing things have come out of our national space program, but they were things that the program then shared with the world. Anything that comes out of these private enterprises will be too proprietary in nature. Take, for instance, another Amazon experience, the Kindle. I use my Kindle app on my phone a lot, reading all different kinds of books, but Amazon has a walled garden approach to their user experience.
They say you can share books, but in actual practice, very few are sharable. And, if I delete the app from my phone, I’ve lost all of the books I’ve purchased over the years, tethering me to the app in the sunk cost fallacy. Unless I resort to some highly illegal measures, those books I’ve purchased digitally are only available to me on that app.
The same goes for Amazon Prime Video. Yeah, they do offer some free stuff, but they rope you into paying a subscription fee and anything you’ve purchased has to stay on the app. Even the courts have so far ruled that what you purchased doesn’t technically belong to you. If Amazon suspends your account or you delete your account, you’re out of luck. I can’t buy “Legally Blonde” on Amazon Prime Video and then watch it on Windows Media Player.
Anything that comes from Blue Origin’s space program will be the same. How is it advancing humanity if only the rich can afford it?
