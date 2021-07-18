Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard about the Democratic state legislators fleeing the state. I read about the legislators heading to Washington in the Tuesday edition of The Paris News. The article was by the Associated Press.
I thought the words and phrases in the article made Democrats the heroes and Republicans the villains. Phrases included “dramatic new show down,” “sweeping new voting restrictions,” “opposition to proposals they say will make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote,” “empowering partisan poll watchers.” There was one sentence that hit the nail on the head, and I quote: “Democrats’ decision to hole up in Washington is aimed at ratcheting up the pressure on President Joe Biden in Congress to act on voting at the federal level.”
Do we really want the federal government to set election standards for our state? If Democrats pass House Resolution 1, Texans will have no say in how elections are held in our state. HR 1 will allow for non-ID voting, expand vote-by-mail, allow ballot harvesting, allow convicted felons who have been released to vote, limit removing voters from voter rolls and allow 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote when old enough to do so. I don’t think these are practices we want in our state.
Here are the proposed changes to the voting laws in Texas the Democrats are fleeing from:
1. Ban ballot harvesting, the practice of gathering and submitting complete absentee ballot by a third-party individual, volunteers or party workers.
2. Must have voter ID for mail-in ballot. Voters can submit the last four digits or their Social Security ID if they don’t have a state-issued form of ID.
3. Set uniform voting hours across the state and expand hours on weekend voting. Currently, there are different voting hours in some counties.
4. Allow poll watchers to observe workers and ensure accountability.
5. Ban unmanned mail and dropboxes and prohibit unsolicited distribution of mail ballot applications by public officials.
6. Set uniform procedures for verifying mail-in ballots while giving voters a chance to correct mistakes.
7. End the temporary, emergency measures put in place during the pandemic, such as mailing unsolicited ballots, drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting. These options never existed before the pandemic, though Democrats want you to believe Republicans are ending a long-standing practice.
To me, these sound like good changes to help ensure honest and fair elections in our state for everyone.
The Texas Democratic legislators and 12 of their staff are having the time of their life partying and living it up with Kamala Harris and the D.C. crowd. I, for one, really hope they get arrested when they return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.