I read in the Sunday edition of The Paris News a dissertation by Michael Moser where he states that Confederate soldiers were not heroes. Well, Mr. Moser, what is a hero? I bet you wouldn’t know if one was standing right beside you.
Did you serve your country in the military? If you did, then you have my respect, but I bet you didn’t.
My ancestors served in every war this country has been in. From the wars with England to the present (Iraq), we have served. I served in a combat zone during the Korean War, and later the Cold War. All I served with were heroes, and so are all my Confederate ancestors who served.
I have proof for at least 10 that served in the Confederate Army, and not one on either my father’s side or mother’s side owned a slave. I show the same respect to my Confederate ancestors who served as I do to all the others. Bet you didn’t know, Mr. Moser, that at least 75% of homes in the South during the war didn’t own a single slave. They fought for their families, their homes and their state.
Also, some of the slave owners were Black and they fought for the same thing. The statue was put there to honor all Confederate military, including the 90-plus thousand who were Black. So, lose your lunch, Mr. Moser, but not by the statue.
John Brown
Powderly
