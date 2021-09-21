The help wanted conundrum continues — Texas is fully opened for business and businesses are hiring, but they’re having trouble filling jobs.
Early on, many business owners and managers pointed to additional federal unemployment benefits as the culprit. They argued people were collecting more in benefits than they would make by going back to work, so they simply were not returning to work.
Texas was among a handful of states that cut those added benefits early. Gov. Greg Abbott withdrew the state from the program in June, and it was believed that would spur more Texans to seek jobs. It didn’t, at least not compared to other states that kept the benefits, labor data shows.
The Texas Workforce Commission’s extended benefits — from 26 weeks to 52 weeks — remained in place through Sept. 11. Theoretically, even more Texans will be placing applications with businesses looking for help. The data for that won’t be available until mid-October, but it’s unlikely to help. The seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate for August was 5.9%, and that’s really close to what many economists consider full employment — 5%. For Texas, full employment is likely closer to 4% given the state’s unemployment rate in October 2019 was 3.4%.
The pandemic is not over, and it’s still affecting whether people can get a job. Who’s going to hire a mother or father who has to take 10 days off to stay with their child because they were in close contact with a Covid-positive classmate without a mask? Some Texans have opted to just stop looking for work.
There are more factors at play for tackling Texas unemployment than just money from both the state and employers.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.