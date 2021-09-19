I wrote this column on Friday, the last day of my 40th year. Since I had to work Saturday, I’ll be celebrating my 41st today with my family. Forty one isn’t considered a milestone like 40, but it’s a milestone for me nonetheless. I remember waking up the day of my 18th birthday and thinking how crazy it was that I made it that far (I had a very rough and tumble existence until my late 20s).
And here I am, 23 years later, still mostly intact and thriving. I’m certainly quite a bit healthier than I was in my youth, a fact I shared on my Facebook this week at Day 73 of my 90 day fitness program.
Speaking of, one of my birthday gifts from my mother arrived early last week, and I spent an evening putting it together. The gift: an incline bench with squat rack. The only thing missing from my workout equipment now is an Olympic barbell (because that’s the size of weights I already bought). I put the bench to good use already, knocking out some leg curls, preacher curls and bench-related workouts, like dumbbell flys and dumbbell presses.
I also set a new personal record for volume during a workout. Volume is the total amount of weight used, and you find that by multiplying your reps, sets and weights. Through 9 exercises including those with dumbbell weights and getting my son Charlie on my back for some calf raises, my volume totaled 57,900 pounds. I was pretty stoked about that considering I’ve been working out for less than three months.
Now 76 days into this 90-day fitness trial, exercises are becoming easier to do and my form is improving every day. I’ve also settled into a rhythm of working out for two days then resting for one, although I continue to power walk 5K or more six days a week. Rest is an important ingredient in building strength and muscle — your body needs time to repair the damage to the tissue, and it only works so fast. It’s really incredible how little you have to work a muscle in order for it to grow. Three to four exercises twice a week on each major muscle is enough to maintain or grow muscle, depending on what exercises you do and how much weight you use.
I’ve also learned what exercises I like and which ones I don’t like. Calf raises are pretty easy for me, so far no matter how much weight I use, and so I enjoy that exercise, but I really don’t like doing lunges with added weight. I didn’t like single leg Romanian deadlifts when I first started doing them because maintaining my balance was difficult, but even as I’ve increased the amount of weight I’m using, my balance has improved. Oh, and push-ups — my arch-nemesis from gym class in high school — I can do them now, and I’m increasing the number of reps in each set by one nearly every day.
I can’t say enough about the physical changes I’ve seen in my body as a result of putting in the work. The wonderful thing about it is it doesn’t take a massive time investment. My morning 5Ks take all of about 40 minutes or less, and the evening workouts are done in about an hour. The rest of it is making sure I sleep enough, rest my muscles enough and give my body the nutrition it needs to recover.
Who knows, maybe these 90 days will prove to be the warm up to a lifestyle change that will ensure my 40s are my best years yet. That would be a great birthday present to myself.
