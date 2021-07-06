What better day to reaffirm what we believe than the first edition following the celebration of our nation’s independence, for this affords us an opportunity to re-dedicate ourselves to our readers and the journalistic principals on which we stand as this community’s newspaper.
While serving the Red River Valley is a privilege, it is also a responsibility we do not take lightly because we know that we have an obligation to influence the direction of this community. We believe we can and do have a role in shaping the attitudes and aspirations of the region and the leaders who guide it.
We believe there is a great difference between that which is published on our news pages and that which is published on our Voices pages. It is the responsibility of our reporters and editor to present facts in an unbiased manner that informs our readers on our news pages. However, it is also the responsibility of the editorial board to strive to influence the community in a positive manner on our Voices page.
It has been said that a newspaper can be both a sounding board and a sketch pad for enlightening readers about that which is worthy and that which is within the grasp of a community that seeks to be the best that it can be. We could not agree more. Yet, we do not claim to have cornered the market on wisdom and knowledge. Our opinions are a consensus view of what we believe to be in the best interest of this community.
We also recognize the importance of individual opinions and strive to create a forum for those with columns written by members of our staff, the work of syndicated columnists, guest columns, letters to the editor, kudos and boos.
We believe in the freedom of the press, understanding that a responsibility to present the truth goes with that freedom. We strive to get the facts right on our news pages each day, and we promise to correct ourselves when we determine we have failed in that endeavor.
We also believe that our community leaders have a responsibility to the people who elected them to be open in conducting the public’s business. Therefore, we pledge to continue to press for open meetings and access to public records at all levels of government.
Most of the words you have just read were written a couple of years ago and have been published in this same place before. We believe we have kept our commitment to you, our readers. As we celebrate our nation and community, we pledge to continue to strive to provide readers with the truth in the best news products possible. However, we also realize we cannot do it alone. The readers we serve also play a role in our gathering of facts, the presentation of the truth and the shaping of the opinions of this community. Therefore we ask our readers to join with us as we strive to help make Paris and the Red River Valley a better place to live and work.
