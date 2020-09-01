I regularly get to Paris since it is only a two-hour car drive north of my residence in Longview, and thus I read the news article in The Paris News: “USPS warns Texas that some mail-in ballots may be delayed in November” (Aug 15).
This is a complete disgrace when the mail moves so slowly. Years ago, the Postal Service prided itself on its speed. If I can drive two hours and get to Paris, postal trucks can, too.
Mail ballots are effective, if sent out in plenty of advance time and when voters return them postmarked by the correct day, with very few exceptions. Such ballots are critical to ensuring that every legitimate voter who is entitled to vote can vote.
Relatively speaking, there is very little mail ballot fraud in our region. The hacking of voting machines in big urban cities worries me more. When I started voting, all ballots were on paper. I have more confidence in a paper-trail in case of recounts anyway.
In any event, let us be vigilant. Please vote. It’s your voice in how our government operates.
James A. Marples
Longview
