So this week, all I have is a hodge-podge of opinions.
The Miami condo collapse is devastating. Around 140 people are still unaccounted for, though there is still hope for some survivors as rescue teams sift through the wreckage. Even though the causal events are entirely different, it brings my mind back to those who searched the rubble of when the twin towers fell. How horrible for the friends and families as they sit tight and wait to hear word of their loved ones. Also — and there has been some discussion of this in the office — apparently there is another condo site nearby, built by the same company along pretty much the same lines, and the residents are basically shrugging their shoulders about possible problems with where they live. I would be screaming at the top of my lungs for an independent contractor/engineer to do the most thorough building inspection possible if I lived there. But the residents are all, “meh, it won’t happen here.”
I noticed that they have let Bill Cosby out of prison. The Pennsylvania high court agreed that the second prosecutor should have abided by an agreement made with Cosby by the first prosecutor for the case. According to the story on the Associated Press website, there wasn’t even written evidence for the agreement, and after his testimony was unsealed, the second prosecutor basically rushed to file the case in court days before the statute of limitations was up. It all stinks to high heaven.
When the “Leave Britney Alone” video went viral many, many moons ago, everyone laughed. No one’s laughing now except possibly her father. After horrible testimony about how she has been treated by her own father, the judge still wouldn’t remove Britney Spears from the conservatorship of Jamie Lynn Spears. She’s being held against her will, forced to perform and basically refused any and all bodily autonomy by this conservatorship. It boggles the mind what the judge was thinking, unless it was dollar signs.
The Fred Flintsone house in a San Francisco suburb can stay according to an agreement between the owner, Florence Fang, and the city government of Hillsborough. See, this is why you don’t buy into areas with homeowners associations, just a bunch of nosy neighbors telling you how to cut your lawn or that you can’t have a giant purple and reddish-orange house modeled after a 1960s cartoon. While I do say to each their own — with some safety limits in place, of course — the only thing offensive about the house is the appalling lack of taste. On reddit.com there is an entire page of posts devoted to things of “awful taste but great execution,” and this falls right up there with a camel’s head made of Camel cigarette butts, a wine carafe in the shape of a chicken carcass — standing upright for extra weirdness — and bubble wrap sneakers.
Also, for those who are wondering what to watch, I cannot recommend the new Loki TV series on Disney+ enough. It’s got an amazing retro-futurism vibe, all of the cast are spot on with their acting and every episode has been more or less mind bending in some way. It’s only going to be six episodes, unfortunately, and four are already out. For that matter, check out all of the recent Disney+ Marvel series, which so far include “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki.”
Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or kim.cox@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Thursday.
