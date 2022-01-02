I had enough time during the Christmas break to fully immerse myself in the world of “Horizon Zero Dawn,” a 2017 video game for the PlayStation 4 developed by Guerrilla Games. The story centers on a tribal outcast named Aloy, a young hunter in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by machines. But long before her journey starts, when she’s just 6 years old, a tumble into the ruins on her tribal lands leads her to find a small device, which is called a Focus.
The Focus is an augmented reality device that attaches near Aloy’s ear. It responds to voice and gestures, and it displays a visual 3D interface visible only to the wearer. It can be used for communication, to operate machinery and technology and to scan the environment for lifeforms. And it would not surprise me at all if it becomes a reality sometime in the next 20 years.
We already have devices capable of augmented reality projections, namely our smartphones. Many apps available now use your smartphone’s camera to project images or games in the environment around you. A handful of companies — Lenovo, Ray-Ban, Facebook and others — look to take that a step further by creating wearable augmented reality devices, like eyeglasses.
That’s where it starts, but if there’s one thing we’ve gotten really good at when it comes to technology, it’s shrinking devices over time. Today, it’s eyeglasses. Tomorrow, it could be like the Focus in “Horizon Zero Dawn.” It’s a small silver triangle, about an inch long from base to top, that attaches at the top front of the ear. Compared to eyeglasses, it’s like the difference between over-the-ear headphones and wireless earbuds.
This type of augmented reality technology might seem far-fetched, but just 60 years ago our smartphones — or devices like it — were science fiction. Similar devices were seen in TV shows like “Star Trek.” While many people never gave that technology a second thought, developers of today’s devices found inspiration.
I can already imagine a future where technology like the Focus is used to overcome a loss of eyesight or hearing. The basis of such technology is already here, albeit mostly as implants. Think of the cochlear implant that restores hearing and attaches to the side of the head, or eyeglasses that attach to an implanted chip that restore vision. The future could hold faster, easier implant technology that will restore a lost quality of life, and even add to it through augmented reality.
I’m excited about the future of technology. We think we’re living in the future now, and we certainly are compared to generations past, even my own parents’ generation, but the future is still coming. And I would bet that in the next 20 years, smartphones will be out and augmented reality wearable devices will be in.
