Do you know how your community works? Do you know where your city or county government gets funding, or how it will spend those funds? Do you know you get a say?
It’s surprising how few know these things, and it’s heartbreaking how few participate in local government. Unless they’re mad. Then, as was the case Monday at the Red River County Commissioners’ Court meeting, accusations of wrongdoing tend to be lobbed without any supporting evidence. That ultimately breeds distrust in the very institution tasked with ensuring the community’s health and safety, welfare and housekeeping.
It’s become commonplace today for councils and commissions to go about their business — advertised in advance on agendas they are required by law to post on their websites and in conspicuous areas at their meeting locations — only for someone to come back later, upset by the decision and accusing the board of conducting shady business.
That happened Monday when Red River County commissioners were told they needed to conduct their discussions on the county’s budget in public. It was an odd thing to say to the Commissioners’ Court because it has hosted public meetings on its budget. The process has been open and available, and it has included public hearings. Who from the public attended those hearings? No one.
What evidence did the accuser have of any wrongdoing? None. And that’s dangerous. It tears at the community fabric, which is already frayed enough.
Regardless of who makes accusations — police against defendants, a community member against a government board and so on — evidence is a requirement. We’re living in a day and age where neighbors don’t know or trust their own neighbors, let alone those who run our community institutions. Baseless accusations only make matters worse. Taking part in the local government process will erase many of its mysteries, and the community will be richer for it.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.