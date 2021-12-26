In 1848, Horace Mann declared that education was “a great equalizer of the conditions of men.” Helping to facilitate our education are our public libraries, which, at first glance, may seem irrelevant in today’s technological world. There’s fallacy in that thinking, though. Libraries remain as relevant to their communities today as they ever have, and much of that is due to the efforts of the librarians and staff that run them. Libraries continue to be home to the answers we seek, and it is in the community’s best interest to support them as both a patron and a friend. Thumbs up to our local librarians whose well of ideas to keep the public entertained never seems to dry up.
Thumbs up as well to Derald Bulls and all the work he has done for Paris and inspired others to do. Bulls was featured on our Thursday front page, and his story is a heartwarming reminder of the good and the change just one person can bring about in their community. Paris and Lamar County are home to various nonprofit organizations that rely on volunteer help. Consider giving some of your time in the coming new year to bettering your home, just as Bulls has done.
Thumbs down to those who would boo former President Donald Trump for receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. The former president is 75 years old, and he’s already had to battle the deadly respiratory disease once. The vaccines were developed during his administration in the White House, and they have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. It was his decision — likely based on the advice of his personal doctor — to boost his antibodies to the disease. There’s no reason to boo him for trying to stay healthy.
