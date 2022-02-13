I read with interest the article by Timia Cobb (The Texas Tribune) in The Paris News on Feb. 6, 2022, regarding residential rent prices in Texas. The gist of the article appears to be the increases in rental prices and housing price increases in Texas since 2016. OK, so what has not gone up in price since 2016? For that matter, look at how much gasoline has gone up in just the last year. How did that happen?
What really caught my eye was the final few paragraphs of the report. Apartment renter Rebecca Brown of Carrollton and Steve Adler, mayor of Austin, both had the same idea to help renters in Texas. That idea? Rent control. In one form or another but in any form a bad idea.
Mayor Adler suggests the idea to “prevent long time citizens from being priced out.” Neither Mayor Adler nor Ms. Brown were quoted as making concrete suggestions on how to accomplish the goal, but the goal sounds great on its surface doesn’t it? Your rent is fixed. You stay there and you are secure in your cost of housing, possibly forever.
Now let’s take a look at the other side of that coin. Let’s say you are the landlord and you make your living by renting out the apartments or houses. You now have a supposedly guaranteed income each month. Someone else just fixed your income. I’m willing to bet though that the kindhearted politician didn’t fix your expenses to include the taxes the politician will want to raise on you from time to time. Want to bet that same politician will go along with his salary being fixed for as long as he holds that office? LOL on that idea. I’m also willing to bet that the cost of supplies and labor for maintenance were not fixed in place for you as the landlord.
As for your tenants, I’ll bet they wouldn’t stand still for the idea of their incomes becoming controlled. This comes under the heading of having cake and eating it too.
Government in a free market has its place, but that place is not in telling you what you are allowed to charge for your goods or services. That type of control is reserved for totalitarian governments, comrade. I feel certain that this newspaper will welcome comments, but please stick to the article and the points made here.
