Vaccinations for the Covid-19 virus have begun, and so have the logistical snarl-ups we probably should have been expecting with something so important and so fraught with controversy and political and social import.
The vaccines have only been going out for a couple of weeks and already there are instances of shortages, slow distributions and people clamoring to be first in line to get the shots that will eventually, hopefully, get things back to as-normal-as-things-ever-get in this life. The government and pharmaceutical companies were apparently talking out of their behinds when they announced how much vaccine was ready to be shipped out. Seems a lot of places are not getting the full amount of vaccine they had been told to expect, slowing the process down and making it seem to most people that their local doctors and medical facilities are just dawdling about when it comes to getting those shots out to everybody who wants and needs one — or two, as the case may be, depending on which version is available.
People are already calling us here at the paper, asking if we know where they can get the shots and when. We are hearing that every place they call tell them the vaccine is not available, that they are already out of the supply they have already received. We are telling people to be patient, there will be more vaccine available in the coming months, just wear those masks a while longer and stay out the bars just yet, it’s coming, it’s coming.
This doesn’t surprise me, not one little bitty bit.
I have already read reports about people with money noising it about that they will pay really big bucks to get the shots as early as possible, even if they are not among those the experts have deemed to be at most risk. This does not surprise me either. It shouldn’t surprise you. There are always going to be people who think they are entitled to get what they want, even if it means someone else has to suffer in some way. And there are always going to be people who will willingly profit from that selfishness.
I was surprised late last week when I read a report that a hospital worker, a pharmacist of all things, had been found to have deliberately sabotaged more than 500 doses of the vaccine by taking it out of the super-duper-freezer it was stored in and leaving it out on a table-top. The person, who the local newspaper said they have sort-of identified, even if no one in authority is going on the record, is said to have given the police a written statement to the effect he knew what he was doing and meant it to happen. It was not a mistake on his part.
Wow. My only question is “Why?”
Other questions might be: “Are people aware of this thing? Are they taking steps to see it doesn’t happen again? Why weren’t they prepared to see it never happened in the first place?”
Go to the internet and find the stories posted by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, on this event, and see what the people of that community, the ones who have been most impacted by the loss of all that medication, are learning from their hard-working local journalists. I am impressed by the work they have done on this story, and I am looking forward to reading more about this person and why he did what he did.
The guy has been arrested and has been charged with several felony crimes. The 500 doses of spoiled, ineffective vaccine were valued at more than $18,000, and that alone will get him jail time. He should also, certainly, be held accountable for the incalculable loss of life or physical suffering and impairment that could result from his actions, whatever his reasons for it may be.
