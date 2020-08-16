From my desk at The Sidney Sun-Telegraph, I watched with dread as dark, billowy clouds filled the western Nebraska sky. It had been abnormally dry in Sidney, and that was something my soon-to-be bride and I were counting on for our wedding day.
But the weather had other plans for Saturday, Aug. 16. As my best man and I put on our tuxes in the newsroom, the sky opened up and gave Sidney what it so desperately needed — rain.
Of course we had contingency plans — no one should ever plan an outdoor wedding without having a backup plan — but our hearts had been set on using the city’s gazebo, which was backdropped by the city’s Memorial Garden in full bloom and rich with color.
Lucky for us, there was magic in the air. An hour before our wedding time, the sun burst through the clouds and the rain dried up. We had just enough time to get everything set up at the gazebo and garden. Even the water on the ground dried up so Krystle’s dress wouldn’t be ruined.
Before a small gathering of friends, co-workers and family, joined by the preacher, I stood and waited for Krystle to make her way through the garden, her arm locked with her father’s. I couldn’t wipe the smile from my face if I tried as she approached. Her chocolate brown hair laid in curls around her shoulders. She was gorgeous in her white strapless wedding dress, which fit her perfectly for having ordered it online.
And then there we were, looking into each other’s eyes and smiling like carefree fools. We recited the vows we had written ourselves, repeated the vows offered by the preacher and exchanged rings. The sun was shining brilliantly as we walked out from under the gazebo’s roof for the first time as Mr. and Mrs. Klark Byrd.
It wasn’t long after that dark, billowy clouds once again filled the sky. We had just enough time to get all the electronics and gifts inside the Legion Park Shelter House, which is where our reception was held, as the skies opened up and rain fell on us once more.
Now, here we are 12 years later, living in Paris, Texas, and raising our three children together. We’ve weathered sickness and health, being poor and just slightly above poor, and I’ve grown ever deeper in love with this woman who cheers me on as I pour myself into my work. Krystle is my best friend, my confidante, my compass.
Happy anniversary, Krystle, and here’s to many more.
