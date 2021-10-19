The time to cast your vote on eight proposed Texas Constitution amendments is upon us. Election day is Nov. 2, but early voting is open now through Oct. 29.
Lamar County residents can cast their votes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
Fannin County voters can visit the Roy V. Floyd Community Center, 1100 W. 5th St. in Bonham between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. most business days and Saturday, and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 26.
Red River County voters are welcome between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Red River County Fairgrounds, 909 Fairgrounds Road in Clarksville.
Delta County voters can visit the County Clerk’s Office, 200 W. Dallas Ave. in Cooper during office hours, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Oct. 28.
Sunday’s story “Early voting starts Monday” provides the language of each proposed amendment, and it is free to read on The Paris News website, TheParisNews.com.
As Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson told the Kiwanis Club of Paris last week, be aware of the language of each amendment. It can be tricky to know whether a “yes” vote is in support or opposition of the proposed action. That is not the fault of our local elections personnel. That language is set by lawmakers in Austin.
These elections generally have low turnout. You can make sure that doesn’t happen this year.
Klark Byrd
