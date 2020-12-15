Harvey Weinstein won’t be extradited to California anytime soon to face charges on the very kinds of crimes for which he is already doing time in New York state.
On Friday, a judge in Erie County, New York, site of the prison Weinstein is incarcerated in, ruled that the convicted rapist and sexual abuser won’t be transferred to Los Angeles as scheduled because of the still-worsening pandemic in that state. Weinstein’s lawyers argued their client’s “very serious health conditions” should be considered in the ongoing extradition process, and the judge agreed. Another hearing is set for April 9.
Granted, the pandemic is something to be reckoned with and considerations should be made to keep those who do not have to travel to areas where Covid-19 is rampant, but this delay should not be allowed to set a precedent in the ongoing criminal prosecution of this serial rapist, who used his money and standing in the entertainment industry to get away with victimizing women for decades. Weinstein should face his accusers — all of his accusers — on both coasts, as well as the accusations made against him in several other countries.
Weinstein, 68, faces similar charges involving five women in California, stemming from alleged assaults in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013, according to media reports. He is currently in his first year of a 23-year sentence after being found guilty on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women in New York City.
With any real luck, with the imminent arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine set to begin in the next few days, the pandemic will soon begin to ebb, however slowly, and the hundreds of thousands of deaths across America from the virus will come to an end. When the tragic death count stops, life across our country can finally get back to normal. That includes the American justice system.
Weinstein, and others of his ilk, mustn’t be allowed to use the pandemic to wriggle out of paying for their crimes. Weinstein has already had Covid once and his lawyers told the judge Friday that he had exhibited symptoms a second time, but tests on him came back negative that time. The disgraced movie mogul has already played on his age and supposed fragile health — showing up in court using a walker to get around — to try to curry some sympathy, and he should not be allowed to use this global tragedy to escape justice for very long at all.
In another article published Friday, the media reported that an actress named Alexandra Vino, 27, visited him in prison. Vino, who the media photographed with Weinstein before he was found guilty and jailed earlier this year, has a few movie and film credits to her name, and had been quoted as saying she has known Weinstein for years. She would not say if she is romantically involved with him, only that she is a loyal friend. She also told a reporter she thinks he is a scapegoat for the #MeToo movement.
“They’ve destroyed his life,” she was quoted. “It’s been like a human sacrifice. People get 23 years in prison for murdering people, not for what he did.”
Vino said she is familiar with the games powerful men in Hollywood callously play and the young women desperate to get into the industry and she has, herself, been sexually assaulted.
“I think there was an agenda. I’m all for women’s rights and the women’s movement,” she said. “But can’t we give women equal pay and equal rights without killing men?”
This sounds to me like someone who has their own agenda; someone willing to overlook the injustices others have suffered as long as they get what they want out of it all.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6908 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
